ALL IS CALM Returns to Asolo Rep

Asolo Repertory Theatre, Florida’s premier professional theatre, has announced the cast for ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914. Performances run December 3 – December 19, 2025.

A Special Holiday Event Performed at The Historic Asolo Theatre in partnership with the Ringling.

The Western Front. Christmas. A German soldier sets down his rifle and steps into No Man’s Land, singing “Silent Night”. Thus, beings an extraordinary night of fellowship, music, and peace, told in the words and the songs of the men who lived it. Peter Rothstein’s salute to unsung heroes of The Great War returns to the Historic Asolo Theatre.

Winning the Drama Desk Award for its Off Broadway run and subsequent broadcasts on PBS, Sarasota audiences have the unique opportunity to see this moving docu-musical in an intimate historic setting.

“I am thrilled to have Come from Away and All Is Calm playing simultaneously this holiday season. While based on quite different events, they are similar in structure,” states Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein. “They both walk the line between documentary and musical theatre, and they both celebrate the best of humanity in the darkest of times.”

The Cast

Returning from last year’s run of All Is Calm are Sasha Andreev (Asolo Rep: Good Night Oscar, Twelve Angry Men, Intimate Apparel, Inherit the Wind, Ragtime); Phinehas Bynum (Theatre Latté Da: Passion, Candide, Christmas at the Local); Daniel Greco (Theatre Latté Da: Five Points). Riley McNutt (Asolo Rep: Twelve Angry Men); Rodolfo Nieto (Asolo Rep: Man of La Mancha); Andrew Wilkowske (Theatre Latté Da: Macbeth and the Weird Sisters) Evan Tyler Wilson (Asolo Rep: Sweeney Todd). Making their Asolo Rep debuts are Bradley Greenwald and Thomas McNichols.

Creative Team

Costume Design by Trevor Bowen; Lighting Design by Marcus F. Dilliard; Projection Design by Greg Emetaz; Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design by Michelle Hart; Assistant Stage Management by Hanna Hagerty; AEA Stage Management by Kaitlin Kitzmiller; Music Direction, Vocal Arrangements, & Original Compositions by Erick Lichte; Producing Artistic Director, Director, and Writer Peter Rothstein; Vocal Arrangements by Timothy C. Takach.