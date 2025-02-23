Youthclusive Will Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Youthclusive Inc., the youth-founded and youth-led nonprofit performing arts organization, is making waves with its inaugural production of Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Musical. Staged at Center Stage Theater on Friday, February 28 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, March 1 at 5:00 pm, this vibrant, family-friendly spectacle is all about breaking barriers-and now features a surprise last-minute cast change.

When the original performer playing Sandy Cheeks had to in the production's final weeks, Youthclusive welcomed acclaimed Off-Broadway/Regional performer Naomi Jane Voigt to step into the role. Fresh off her recent victory as Santa Barbara Teen Star 2025, Voigt brings seasoned vocal prowess and stage experience to the diverse ensemble, seamlessly rounding out the cast at the eleventh hour.

"It's a thrill to be part of this dynamic production," shares Voigt. "I'm honored to support a mission that champions inclusivity and welcomes everyone to the table -values I've always admired on Broadway stages. Jumping in last-minute has been both exhilarating and inspiring!"

Youthclusive Inc. stands for "Youth + Inclusive," reflecting the brainchild of 14-year-old founder Chloe Voigt, who created the organization to eliminate barriers in youth theater. Frustrated by biases and type-casting in traditional children's theater, Chloe found inspiration in Broadway's evolving model of inclusivity-where any actor, regardless of gender, body type, sexual orientation, ability, or race, can play any role.

"I was tired of always being cast as the villain, the maid, or the mom based on my body type," Chloe explains. "I wanted a place where you can be the princess if you want to-where youth of all shapes, sizes, colors, and backgrounds can explore different roles. Broadway is doing it, so why can't we? That's exactly what Youthclusive is all about."

With leadership roles-from directing to choreography to costume and set design-fully in the hands of local Santa Barbara youth, Chloe aims to change the face of youth theater and film in her community.

In Youthclusive's production of The SpongeBob Musical, Bikini Bottom faces impending doom. Chaos erupts, and just when all hope seems lost, an unlikely hero proves that optimism can save the day. Featuring the legendary songs of David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Panic! At the Disco, T.I., and more, this eclectic score offers ample opportunity for the talented young cast-and now their new star, Naomi Jane Voigt-to shine.

True to its mission, every aspect of this production is helmed by young creators:

Direction & Production: Led by founder and director Chloe Voigt, who oversees rehearsals, creative decisions, and cast coordination.

Choreography & Music Direction: Choreography by Caitlin Weber (8th grade) and Music Direction by Alma Li (8th grade), both Santa Barbara teens who volunteer their time and talent to create a cohesive, high-energy performance.

Costume & Set Design: Led by Mags Rani (7th grade) and constructed entirely by the Youthclusive team, who have spent months perfecting every detail-from massive sets to vibrant, eye-catching props.

Youthclusive removes financial barriers by charging no participation fees, and actively works to overcome obstacles such as language or accessibility challenges. The result is a truly inclusive environment where every young person can step into the transformative world of the performing arts.

Comments