Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; First Stats Announced!
This year's regional awards include in-person and streaming categories.
Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Check out the current standings below!
Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.
Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Vickie Scott - AIRNESS - UCSB 47%
Renee Levy - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 26%
Best Direction Of A Stream
Emily Trask - INTERPLAY (THE AGITATORS, THANKSGIVING PLAY, TALL GIRLS, MOTHER ROAD, ALABAMA STORY) - PCPA 62%
R. Michael Gross - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 38%
Best Editing Of A Stream
Ben Crop - THE THIN MAN - Garvin 46%
Ben Crop - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 38%
Jana Price - SONGS, SONNETS, AND SPRINGTIME - PCPA 15%
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Johnathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 53%
Vickie Scott - SHANGHAI - UCSB 47%
Best Performer In A Musical
McKenna Gemberling - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 72%
Emily Trask - TOGETHER - PCPA 19%
Karole Foreman - LADY DAY - PCPA 9%
Best Performer In A Play
Victoria Sanders - THANKSGIVING PLAY - PCPA 47%
Yusef Seevers - THE AGITATORS - PCPA 47%
Polly Firestone-Walker - THE AGITATORS - PCPA 7%
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 75%
Stuart Orenstein - THE THIN MAN - Garvin 25%
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jonathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 50%
Vickie Scott - AIRNESS - UCSB 50%
Best Streaming Play
AIRNESS - UCSB 53%
THE THIN MAN - Garvin 40%
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - PCPA 7%
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Emily Trask - TOGETHER - PCPA 45%
Carson Pallad - MAMMA MIA! - San Marcos High School 30%
Maddie Thomas - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 25%
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 50%
Stuart Orenstein - THE THIN MAN - Garvin 50%