Tony Award-Winning Best Musical THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes To Santa Barbara Next Weekend!

This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA SERIES and will play The Granada Theatre for a limited engagement May 20–21, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Santa Barbara Symphony's Youth Ensembles Present Free Performances Photo 1 Santa Barbara Symphony's Youth Ensembles Present Free Performances

Santa Barbara Symphony's Youth Ensembles Present Free PerformancesThe producers of the national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, and The American Theatre Guild announced today that single tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA SERIES and will play The Granada Theatre for a limited engagement May 20-21, 2023.

Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON will be available at Click Here, GranadaSB.org, the Granada Theatre Box Office, or by calling 805-899-2222. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETWORKS PRESENTATIONS (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com

For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com. Please Note: Click Here, GranadaSB.org and the Granada Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.




RELATED STORIES - Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Symphonys Youth Ensembles Present Free Performances Photo
Santa Barbara Symphony's Youth Ensembles Present Free Performances

The Santa Barbara Symphony announces its spring Youth Ensembles performances on May 6 & 7, featuring the talented young musicians of our community, and spotlighting the impact of Music Education. All Youth Ensembles performances are free and open to the public; seating is available on a first-come basis. 

The Santa Barbara Symphony Presents PLATINUM SOUNDS Photo
The Santa Barbara Symphony Presents PLATINUM SOUNDS

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 70th Anniversary season performs its penultimate program titled Platinum Sounds: The Santa Barbara Symphony Turns 70 on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m., preceded by a pre-concert “Conversations with Kabaretti” at 2:00 pm on Sunday. 

Music Academys 2023 Summer Season Presents Eight Weeks of Live Events in Santa Barbara Photo
Music Academy's 2023 Summer Season Presents Eight Weeks of Live Events in Santa Barbara

The Music Academy, formerly known as the Music Academy of the West, and now in its 76th season, celebrates the “Summer of the Artist” with eight weeks of live events at its picturesque Miraflores campus and throughout scenic Santa Barbara, California (June 12–Aug 5). Learn more about the lineup here!

Ensemble Theatre Company to Livestream Final Three Performances of THE CHILDREN Photo
Ensemble Theatre Company to Livestream Final Three Performances of THE CHILDREN

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara will partner with The League of Live Stream Theater to live stream the final three performances of The Children by Lucy Kirkwood.


More Hot Stories For You

Santa Barbara Symphony's Youth Ensembles Present Free PerformancesSanta Barbara Symphony's Youth Ensembles Present Free Performances
The Santa Barbara Symphony Presents PLATINUM SOUNDSThe Santa Barbara Symphony Presents PLATINUM SOUNDS
Music Academy's 2023 Summer Season Presents Eight Weeks of Live Events in Santa BarbaraMusic Academy's 2023 Summer Season Presents Eight Weeks of Live Events in Santa Barbara
Ensemble Theatre Company to Livestream Final Three Performances of THE CHILDRENEnsemble Theatre Company to Livestream Final Three Performances of THE CHILDREN

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Santa Barbara SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kennedy Space Center Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU