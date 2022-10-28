THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Comes to UCSB Next Month

UCSB has announced the next installment of the Department of Theater/Dance's 2022-2023 season, The Government Inspector adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original by Nikolai Gogol, and directed by Michael Bernard, coming to the Hatlen Theater November 16-20, 2022.

In a small Russian town, the locals discover that an undercover government inspector is surprising them with a visit, and in an unfortunate case of mistaken identity, the town spirals into widespread panic and desperate greed.

A hilarious presentation, guided by a clever and fearless script, director Michael Bernard combines both classic and contemporary comedic elements that will ring relevant and relatable to all audience members.

"I am working to find honesty in the absurdity of this play," says UCSB faculty member and director Michael Bernard, who came to Santa Barbara after ten years as Associate Artistic Director for the 52nd Street Project in New York City, and has since acted in Santa Barbara and abroad with the Lit Moon Theater Company, Elements Theater Collective, and SBCC. "I hope audiences will be able to connect with the farcical, slapstick, and wildly satirical play, frothing with contemporary-feeling characters, musical interludes, and witty dialogue that deftly captures the realities of self-serving politicians."

You will not want to miss The Government Inspector at UCSB's Hatlen Theater November 16 - 19 at 7:30pm and November 19 - 20 at 2:00pm. For tickets and more information, visit theaterdance.ucsb.edu, or call the box office at (805) 893-2064.