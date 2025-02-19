Santa Barbara Symphony To Take A Musical Journey Through THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Santa Barbara Symphony invites audiences to experience the sultry and sensational Storm Large as she brings her unique interpretation of Kurt Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins to the Granada Theatre on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3:00 PM.

A powerful commentary on human nature, The Seven Deadly Sins follows Anna, a morally conflicted young woman on a journey across seven cities - each representing a different sin and a different city (Pride, Envy, Wrath, Sloth, Greed, Gluttony, and Lust). Anna is depicted as two halves of the same person: one a singer, and one a dancer. Praised by the New York Times for her performance of this piece at Carnegie Hall, Storm Large embodies both sides of Anna - struggling between virtue and vice, reason and desire.

Large, who lives up to her name, is a dynamic musician, actor, playwright, and author. Her vocal prowess and genre-defying styles span rock, jazz and classical earning her a devoted fan base. She rose to fame as a finalist on Rock Star: Supernova (2006), a contestant on America's Got Talent (2021), and notable performances with Pink Martini, the New York Pops, and top orchestras worldwide.

The renowned Hudson Shad (vocal) Quartet, who's performed The Seven Deadly Sins more than any other ensemble over the past 30 years, provides the voice of Anna's family, acting as a Greek chorus that reinforces and questions society's moral expectations. With over 100 performances worldwide since their 1992 debut, they have recorded the work three times and performed it with renowned artists like Marianne Faithfull and Ute Lemper. Beyond Weill, they have sung works by Schubert, Stravinsky, Glass, and Knussen and appeared with major orchestras, including the NY Philharmonic and Oregon Symphony. Their Broadway credits include Band in Berlin. Members include Mark Bleeke (tenor), Eric Edlund (baritone), Peter Becker (bass/baritone), and Wilbur Pauley (bass).

"The Seven Deadly Sins is both a morality tale and a satire with an ambiguous conclusion," said Nir Kabaretti, Music & Artistic Director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "Storm Large brings a magnetic presence to Weill's masterpiece, making Anna's journey both deeply personal and universally resonant."

Under the skilled baton of Maestro Kabaretti, Weill's score masterfully blends classical, jazz, and cabaret influences, creating a richly theatrical experience. Paired with Jacques Ibert's Divertissement, a lively and humorous orchestral suite composed in 1930; William Grant Still's Seven Little Pieces from The Black Belt, a tribute to African/American heritage; and Jessie Montgomery's Strum, a contemporary work of rhythmic energy; Kabaretti has conceived a concert addressing a broad exploration of music, theatre, and human nature.

PROGRAM

Ibert | Divertissement

Still | Seven Little Pieces from The Black Belt

Jessie Montgomery | Strum

Weill / Brecht | The Seven Deadly Sins

PRE-CONCERT CONVERSATION WITH KUSC

Audiences can enhance their experience as KUSC's Classical California on-air host Jennifer Miller Hammel leads the pre-concert conversations on stage in the Granada Theatre:

Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 6:30 - 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 23,, 2025 | 2:00 - 2:30 PM

TICKETS

Tickets for The Seven Deadly Sins can be purchased at the Granada Box Office online, by phone at 805-899-2222, or in person at 1214 State Street. For more information, visit TheSymphony.org or call (805) 898-9386.

Comments