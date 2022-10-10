SBCC Theatre Arts Department Presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

SBCC Theatre Arts Department presents a student showcase production of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST by Oscar Wilde, Directed by Katie Laris, November 9-19, 2022 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

Though written in 1895, Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest remains one of funniest and most engaging comedies ever written. The play tells the story of three couples all trying to unlock the secret to their beloved's heart even if that may involve a little deception, quite a bit of flattery and a ton of the wittiest dialogue ever written. The play is filled with unforgettable characters, delightfully twisted plots and exceptional wit-all of which have made this play a perennial hit on stages worldwide; it remains as relevant and fun today as when it was first performed.

The Importance of Being Earnest will feature talented students: Matt Addeman, Lexie Brent, Sydney Davidson, Luke Hamilton, Augustus Miller, Alfred Smith, Ben Watkins, Mary Wesseley, and Grace Wilson.

Performances are November 9-19, 2022 in the intimate Jurkowitz Theatre. Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday November 13 and Saturday November 19 @ 2pm. The Sunday, November 13, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by phone 805-965-5935. The Jurkowitz Theatre is located on the West Campus of Santa Barbara City College in the 900 block of Cliff Dr. Parking is free and near the theatre. Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, NO LATE SEATING is permitted. Please refer to our website for updated covid protocols, www.theatregroupsbcc.com.