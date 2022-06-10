Photos: First Look at SLEUTH, Now Playing at Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the fifth and final show of its 2021-2022 Season, one of the most iconic and celebrated thrillers ever written, SLEUTH, by Anthony Shaffer and directed by Jenny Sullivan. SLEUTH began previews on Thursday, June 9 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, June 11 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, June 26, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Check out all new production photos below!

SLEUTH is Anthony Shaffer's exquisitely constructed play of cat-and-mouse games was a hit on Broadway in the late 1960s and the basis for two hit movies (both starring Michael Caine). SLEUTH centers on two ruthless men, locked together in a deadly power struggle. Set in the home of Andrew Wyke, an immensely successful mystery writer. Wyke's home reflects his obsession with the inventions and deceptions of fiction and his fascination with games and game-playing. He lures his wife's lover, Milo Tindle, to the house and convinces him to stage a robbery of her jewelry, a proposal that sets off a chain of events that leaves the audience trying to decipher where Wyke's imagination ends and reality begins.

Ticket prices range from $40 - $77. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org.

