Photos: First Look at MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Theatre Group at SBCC
Performances will be March 2-19, in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC West Campus.
The Theatre Group at SBCC will continue the 75th anniversary season with Agatha Christie's mystery, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, adapted by Ken Ludwig, directed by Katie Laris, March 2-19, 2022 in the Garvin Theatre.
Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again. Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with memorable characters, thrilling plot turns and a healthy dose of humor.
Tickets range from $18-26 with discounts for seniors and students and can be purchased online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935.
Photo Credit: Ben Crop
Matthew Tavianini and Tiffany Story
Leesa Beck and Matthew Tavianini
Sanford Jackson and McKenna Kline
Leesa Beck, Sanford Jackson and Matthew Tavianini
Leesa Beck, Matthew Tavianini, Tiffany Story, Sanford Jackson and McKenna Kline