Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards

Photos: First Look at AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Rubicon Theatre Company

The production runs through Sunday, December 18.

Dec. 03, 2022  

Rubicon Theatre Company has released production photos for the fifth show of its 2022-2023 "Welcome Home" season, the 1978 Tony Award-winning musical celebration, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', featuring the music of Thomas "Fats" Waller, conceived by Murray Horwitz & Richard Maltby, Jr., musical direction by William Foster McDaniel, choreography by Dominique Kelley and directed by Wren T. Brown. AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' begins preview performances on Wednesday, November 30 at 7:00 pm, with a press opening on Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 pm and runs through Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm at the Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura.

Check out the photos below!

It's 1930's Harlem, and the joint is jumpin'! Nightclubs like "The Cotton Club" and "The Savoy Ballroom" are the playgrounds of high society, and dive bars on Lenox Avenue pulse with piano players banging out new tunes that are a wild mix of raucous, rowdy, and mournful. At home on the keyboard is Thomas "Fats" Waller - the big-hearted, bigger-than-life impresario and international jazz pianist who helped create and define American swing. AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is a musical tribute to Waller's passion for pleasure and play. The revue features a five-person, triple-threat cast performing such classic hit songs like "Honeysuckle Rose," "Your Feet's Too Big," "Black and Blue," "I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter," "The Jitterbug Waltz," and the iconic title song.

The powerhouse cast is an impressive roster of Los Angeles and New York-based talent. YVETTE CASON (Broadway: Play On!, Dreamgirls. Rubicon: I Dig Rock 'N Roll Music) plays Nell, ROGELIO DOUGLAS, JR. (Postmodern JukeBox. Broadway: The Little Mermaid, In The Heights) plays Andre, CONNIE JACKSON (Broadway: Dreamgirls) is Armelia. Newcomer to the L.A. theatre scene MARTY AUSTIN LAMAR (Off-Broadway: Miss Evers Boys) takes on the role of Ken and New Yorker ANGELA WILDFLOWER (Broadway: Motown the Musical) joins the company as Charlene. While the character names in Ain't Misbehavin' acknowledge the actors who originated the roles in the 1978 smash hit, Brown says the Rubicon cast will bring their own spirit and spin to the parts, making the show their own.

Called "The Perfect Broadway Musical" by New York magazine in 1978, 3-time Tony Award Winner AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' brings the talents of director and actor WREN T. BROWN to the Rubicon for the very first time. Mr. Brown is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of the Los Angeles-based Ebony Repertory Theatre. To set the iconic musical in motion, Brown tapped longtime collaborator, and acclaimed choreographer DOMINIQUE KELLEY. Kelley, whose professional musical theatre career began at twelve years old when he toured with Black and Blue, describes himself as "an avid tap dancer and percussionist, who fuses rhythm patterns with classical movement to create a visual and aural experience." WILLIAM FOSTER McDANIEL brings the shows score to life as Musical Director. McDaniel has conducted musicals all over the country, and has a long history with Ain't Misbehavin', having played the show with the original company at the Aquarius Theatre in L.A.

Scenic Design is by JOHN IACOVELLI. Lighting Design is by ANDREW SCHMEDAKE, who has collaborated with Brown on multiple Ebony Repertory productions. Sound design is by DANNY FIANDACA, (who recently sound designed Rubicon's sold-out smash, In The Heights). Costume Design is by WENDELL C. CARMICHAEL. Properties Design is by KEVIN WILLIAMS. Associate Choreographer is LEE DANIEL. The Production Stage Manager is ART BRICKMAN.

To purchase tickets for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', call the Rubicon at (805) 667-2900 or visit rubicontheatre.org. Rubicon Guest Services is located at 1006 E. Main Street (Laurel entrance), and is open from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays. Single tickets for each of the shows are also on sale and available via the box office or the company's website: www.rubicontheatre.org.




Celebrate New Years Eve With The Santa Barbara Symphony Photo
Celebrate New Year's Eve With The Santa Barbara Symphony
The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced its beloved New Year's Eve concert tradition. Downtown will be dazzling with the music of Broadway and other celebratory symphonic favorites, on Saturday, December 31 from 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm at the Granada Theatre.
Colburn School Adds Adrian Dunn And Evan Kuhlmann to Faculty Photo
Colburn School Adds Adrian Dunn And Evan Kuhlmann to Faculty
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, choral music returns to the Colburn School under the leadership of singer, composer, and conductor Adrian Dunn, who has been appointed Director of Choral Programs, Community School of Performing Arts. Dunn will direct the Community School's junior and youth choral ensembles, and the Colburn Concert Choir, and work with students ages 5 - 18 in musicianship, vocal technique and ensemble skills.
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; Drama Dogs COLLECTED STOR Photo
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; Drama Dogs' COLLECTED STORIES Leads Best Play
The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Review: CINDERELLA at PCPAs Marian Theater Photo
Review: CINDERELLA at PCPA's Marian Theater
What did our critic think of CINDERELLA at PCPA's Marian Theater?

More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate New Year's Eve With The Santa Barbara SymphonyCelebrate New Year's Eve With The Santa Barbara Symphony
November 30, 2022

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced its beloved New Year's Eve concert tradition. Downtown will be dazzling with the music of Broadway and other celebratory symphonic favorites, on Saturday, December 31 from 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm at the Granada Theatre.
Colburn School Adds Adrian Dunn And Evan Kuhlmann to FacultyColburn School Adds Adrian Dunn And Evan Kuhlmann to Faculty
November 22, 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, choral music returns to the Colburn School under the leadership of singer, composer, and conductor Adrian Dunn, who has been appointed Director of Choral Programs, Community School of Performing Arts. Dunn will direct the Community School's junior and youth choral ensembles, and the Colburn Concert Choir, and work with students ages 5 - 18 in musicianship, vocal technique and ensemble skills.
UCSB Department of Theater/Dance Presents Fall Dance Concert WITHIN EXISTENCE | EXISTENCE WITHINUCSB Department of Theater/Dance Presents Fall Dance Concert WITHIN EXISTENCE | EXISTENCE WITHIN
November 10, 2022

Journey to UCSB’s Halten Theater this December to experience the fall dance concert, “Within Existence | Existence Within” debuting December 1-3, 2022.
Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER At The Arlington Coming To Santa Barbara This December Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER At The Arlington Coming To Santa Barbara This December 
November 9, 2022

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet will present its 47th annual production of The Nutcracker at The Arlington Theater. The beloved holiday tradition is returning with three performances on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11. This is a family friendly event, so all ages are invited to enjoy the show and celebrate the holiday season!
Santa Barbara Strings Tunes Up For Its 13th Season With New Board Members, Record-Breaking Enrollment And MoreSanta Barbara Strings Tunes Up For Its 13th Season With New Board Members, Record-Breaking Enrollment And More
November 8, 2022

Santa Barbara Strings tunes up for its 13th season - metaphorically with an infusion of new board members and literally as a record-breaking number of young musicians prepare for their upcoming Winter Concert in December.
share