Photos: First Look at AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Rubicon Theatre Company

Rubicon Theatre Company has released production photos for the fifth show of its 2022-2023 "Welcome Home" season, the 1978 Tony Award-winning musical celebration, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', featuring the music of Thomas "Fats" Waller, conceived by Murray Horwitz & Richard Maltby, Jr., musical direction by William Foster McDaniel, choreography by Dominique Kelley and directed by Wren T. Brown. AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' begins preview performances on Wednesday, November 30 at 7:00 pm, with a press opening on Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 pm and runs through Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm at the Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura.

It's 1930's Harlem, and the joint is jumpin'! Nightclubs like "The Cotton Club" and "The Savoy Ballroom" are the playgrounds of high society, and dive bars on Lenox Avenue pulse with piano players banging out new tunes that are a wild mix of raucous, rowdy, and mournful. At home on the keyboard is Thomas "Fats" Waller - the big-hearted, bigger-than-life impresario and international jazz pianist who helped create and define American swing. AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is a musical tribute to Waller's passion for pleasure and play. The revue features a five-person, triple-threat cast performing such classic hit songs like "Honeysuckle Rose," "Your Feet's Too Big," "Black and Blue," "I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter," "The Jitterbug Waltz," and the iconic title song.

The powerhouse cast is an impressive roster of Los Angeles and New York-based talent. YVETTE CASON (Broadway: Play On!, Dreamgirls. Rubicon: I Dig Rock 'N Roll Music) plays Nell, ROGELIO DOUGLAS, JR. (Postmodern JukeBox. Broadway: The Little Mermaid, In The Heights) plays Andre, CONNIE JACKSON (Broadway: Dreamgirls) is Armelia. Newcomer to the L.A. theatre scene MARTY AUSTIN LAMAR (Off-Broadway: Miss Evers Boys) takes on the role of Ken and New Yorker ANGELA WILDFLOWER (Broadway: Motown the Musical) joins the company as Charlene. While the character names in Ain't Misbehavin' acknowledge the actors who originated the roles in the 1978 smash hit, Brown says the Rubicon cast will bring their own spirit and spin to the parts, making the show their own.

Called "The Perfect Broadway Musical" by New York magazine in 1978, 3-time Tony Award Winner AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' brings the talents of director and actor WREN T. BROWN to the Rubicon for the very first time. Mr. Brown is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of the Los Angeles-based Ebony Repertory Theatre. To set the iconic musical in motion, Brown tapped longtime collaborator, and acclaimed choreographer DOMINIQUE KELLEY. Kelley, whose professional musical theatre career began at twelve years old when he toured with Black and Blue, describes himself as "an avid tap dancer and percussionist, who fuses rhythm patterns with classical movement to create a visual and aural experience." WILLIAM FOSTER McDANIEL brings the shows score to life as Musical Director. McDaniel has conducted musicals all over the country, and has a long history with Ain't Misbehavin', having played the show with the original company at the Aquarius Theatre in L.A.

Scenic Design is by JOHN IACOVELLI. Lighting Design is by ANDREW SCHMEDAKE, who has collaborated with Brown on multiple Ebony Repertory productions. Sound design is by DANNY FIANDACA, (who recently sound designed Rubicon's sold-out smash, In The Heights). Costume Design is by WENDELL C. CARMICHAEL. Properties Design is by KEVIN WILLIAMS. Associate Choreographer is LEE DANIEL. The Production Stage Manager is ART BRICKMAN.

To purchase tickets for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', call the Rubicon at (805) 667-2900 or visit rubicontheatre.org. Rubicon Guest Services is located at 1006 E. Main Street (Laurel entrance), and is open from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays. Single tickets for each of the shows are also on sale and available via the box office or the company's website: www.rubicontheatre.org.