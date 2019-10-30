Photo Flash: The SBCC Theatre Arts Department Presents SENSE AND SENSIBILITY By Kate Hamill

The SBCC Theatre Arts Department presents SENSE AND SENSIBILITY by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen, November 13-23, 2019 in the Jurkowitz Theatre, directed by Katie Laris.

A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters-sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne-after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Performances will be November 13-23, Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday November 17 and Saturday November 23 @ 2pm. The Sunday, November 17, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. Ticket prices are $18 general/$15 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students and seating is general admission. Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, no late seating is permitted. Parking is free and near the theatre on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

Photo Credit: Ben Crop



Penny Oâa??a??Mahoney and Ryan Ostendo

Miranda Ortega, Ryan Ostendorf, Penny Oâa??a??Mahoney and Ryan Rathbun

Penny Oâa??a??Mahoney, Miranda Ortega and Ryan Rathbun

Ryan Rathbun, Miranda Ortega and Penny Oâa??a??Mahony

Penny Oâa??a??Mahoney, Ryan Rathbun, Miranda Ortega and Ryan Ostendorf

Miranda Ortega and Penny Oâa??a??Mahoney





