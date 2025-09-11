National Theatre Live Productions to be Screened by Ensemble Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara is partnering with The National Theatre of Great Britain to bring National Theatre Live productions to Santa Barbara audiences beginning in the 2025-2026 season. This exciting collaboration will offer local theatergoers the opportunity to experience productions from one of Britain's most prestigious theaters without leaving the Central Coast.

The partnership launches with screenings of three exceptional National Theatre (NT) productions, beginning with Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike leading the cast in the new play Inter Alia on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 which sees Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin reunite following their global phenomenon Prima Facie. This will be followed by a new production of Oscar Wilde's timeless comedy The Importance of Being Earnest with Tony nominated actor Sharon D. Clarke in the role of Lady Bracknell on Monday, December 8, 2025. This production, which debuted to sold out audiences at the NT, will be opening on the West End this fall with Stephen Fry stepping into the role of Lady Bracknell. We will close the series with the multi-Tony Award-winning production War Horse on Monday, February 23, 2026 . This beloved theatrical masterpiece, has captivated audiences worldwide with its innovative puppetry and powerful storytelling about the bond between a boy and his horse during World War I.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with The National Theatre of Great Britain and their sister nonprofit National Theatre in America to bring these extraordinary productions to Santa Barbara," said Scott DeVine, Executive Artistic Director. "During my visit to London earlier this year, with several of our loyal patrons and donors, I had the honor of being taken on a backstage tour of The National Theatre and learning how National Theatre Live shares the best of British Theatre from London’s stages, creating an immersive cinema experience that brings audiences closer to the action than many theater seats allow. The program has revolutionized access to world-class theater, reaching millions of viewers across the globe.”

Inter Alia the opening production of the series, currently playing to sold out audiences on The National Theatre’s stages, is the searing new play by Suzie Miller which sees Rosamund Pike play the role of Jessica Parks, a Crown Court judge whose world collapses when an accusation is made against her teenage son. The play powerfully examines the pressures of working motherhood, toxic masculinity, and the justice system, as it blurs the boundaries between courtroom authority and domestic vulnerability.

The Importance of Being Earnest opened at The National Theatre to stellar reviews and instantly sold out and transfers to London’s West End later this fall. Directed by Max Webster this joyful and flamboyant reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s glittering masterpiece, is a hilarious story of identity, impersonation and romance.

War Horse, garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards including five Tony Awards, with particular praise for its groundbreaking puppetry by Handspring Puppet Company when it first opened in 2007. The production tells the remarkable story of Joey, a young horse sold to the cavalry and shipped to France during World War I, and Albert, the boy who refuses to give up hope of finding his beloved companion.

"This partnership represents our commitment to expanding theatrical horizons for Santa Barbara audiences," added DeVine. "NT Live maintains the intimacy and immediacy of live theater while offering unparalleled production values and performances by some of the world's finest actors."

At a recent event hosted by supporters, Kandy Luria Budgor and Michele Brustin, Kirsten Hughes, Executive Director of National Theatre in America said, “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Ensemble Theatre Company to present NT Live screenings in Santa Barbara. The National Theatre offers the widest access to high quality in the world, and this initiative will provide local audiences with the opportunity to experience world-class theatre on screen. We look forward to deepening connections with the Santa Barbara community and our family of National Theatre in America supporters here through these remarkable productions.”

The screenings will take place at The New Vic and will feature the high-definition screenings that have made NT Live a global phenomenon.

Tickets are affordably priced at $20 for regular seating, with premiere seating available for $42. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, September 12, 2025 through the ETC ticket office and website.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for ETC as the company continues to diversify its programming and bring innovative theatrical experiences to the Santa Barbara community. The NT Live series complements ETC's regular season of live productions and educational programming. The NT Live series will also feature a special screening for students.

About Ensemble Theatre Company, a member of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), is Santa Barbara’s sole professional Equity theater company. ETC is committed to producing the highest professional quality theater in Santa Barbara, employing accomplished professional actors and stage managers.

ETC has been home to several world, American and West Coast premieres and has received recognition and accolades throughout its enduring history, including being recognized in an Equity theater company by the Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union for American actors and state managers. As the sole professional Equity theatre company in Santa Barbara, ETC brings a wide range of accomplished theatrical professionals to the region. For more information, visit our website at etcsb.org.

About National Theatre Live National Theatre Live, brings the best of British theatre to audiences around the globe. With over 100 productions released to date, National Theatre Live is regularly screened in 2,500 venues across 74 countries, allowing over 14 million people to the chance to experience world-class theatre on the big screen. National Theatre Live captures performances from The National Theatre’s stages and beyond, working with a range of leading creatives to share extraordinary stories.

