MUSE OF FIRE to Ignite a New Exploration of Shakespeare's HENRY 4/5 at Studio/Stage

Muse of Fire will be presented Thursdays-Saturdays beginning February 22nd, 2024 through March 9th, 2024 at Studio/Stage.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

MUSE OF FIRE to Ignite a New Exploration of Shakespeare's HENRY 4/5 at Studio/Stage

And let us, on your imaginary forces work.

War is brewing in and around a polarized England. From commoners to Kings, each must choose which truth to believe, and which cause to call their own. Muse of Fire re-explores the life-affirming plays, Henry 4 (1 and 2) and Henry 5, through a freshly Foolish lens challenging our ideas of nationalism and leadership.

From rambunctious taverns to vast battlefields, witness the journey of Hal as he ascends from playboy to one of the greatest Kings England has ever seen. In this epic of Shakespearean proportions, 13 actors take on over 50 roles from Hotspur to Falstaff celebrating the versatility and imagination of theatre.

Muse of Fire will feature Kat Landreth (Hal), K. Jackman (Hotspur), Libby Wahlmeier (Falstaff), Nick Molari (Henry 4), Sarah Hinchcliff, Ria Gaudioso, J. Caldera, Amanda Charney, Shannon Woo, Daria Good, Maia Luer, Roberto Williams, and William Bremer. The Production team includes Celina Surniak (Fight/Intimacy Director), Kat Landreth (Costume Designer), Ria Gaudioso (Dialect Coach), Ray Jones (Lighting Designer), and Mikey Mulhearn (Director/Rescriptor).

Muse of Fire will be presented Thursdays-Saturdays beginning February 22nd, 2024 through March 9th, 2024 at Studio/Stage in East Hollywood with an official opening on February 24th, 2024. A full schedule and tickets are available online by visiting the button below. Tickets range from $5-$25. Additionally, the 6pm performance on March 3rd will be live-streamed for patrons not local to Los Angeles.

Tickets on sale soon.




RELATED STORIES - Santa Barbara

1
Review: SUKKOT at Skylight Theatre Photo
Review: SUKKOT at Skylight Theatre

Nestled uneasily in a space between comedy and misery, SUKKOT makes shoddy use of a good cast to serve up a banquet of familial angst and misery.

2
Photos: First Look at Loft Ensembles West Coast Premiere of LA COCINA Photo
Photos: First Look at Loft Ensemble's West Coast Premiere of LA COCINA

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has released production photos for the fourth production of its 2023–24 season, the West Coast premiere of La Cocina by Tony Menéses. Check out the photos here!

3
MUSE OF FIRE to Ignite a New Exploration of Shakespeares HENRY 4/5 at Studio/Stage Photo
MUSE OF FIRE to Ignite a New Exploration of Shakespeare's HENRY 4/5 at Studio/Stage

Muse of Fire will present a fresh exploration of Shakespeare's Henry 4/5 at Studio/Stage. Learn more about this production here!

4
Photos: First Look at MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Photo
Photos: First Look at MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

Check out production photos for the West Coast premiere of the new musical MYSTIC PIZZA here!

More Hot Stories For You

MUSE OF FIRE to Ignite a New Exploration of Shakespeare's HENRY 4/5 at Studio/StageMUSE OF FIRE to Ignite a New Exploration of Shakespeare's HENRY 4/5 at Studio/Stage
METEOR SHOWER Comes to the Ojai Arts Center Theater This MonthMETEOR SHOWER Comes to the Ojai Arts Center Theater This Month
Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara to Present THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Directed by Hershey FelderEnsemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara to Present THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Directed by Hershey Felder
CINDERELLA Opens in February at Theatre WestCINDERELLA Opens in February at Theatre West

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

Santa Barbara SHOWS
The Thanksgiving Play in Santa Barbara The Thanksgiving Play
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (5/03-5/19)
Ubu's Other Shoe Staged Reading: World Premiere in Santa Barbara Ubu's Other Shoe Staged Reading: World Premiere
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (4/19-4/20)
THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE in Santa Barbara THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE
The New Vic (2/01-2/18)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in Santa Barbara Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Granada Theatre (1/22-1/23)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Santa Barbara Chicago (Non-Equity)
Christopher Cohan Center (2/22-2/22)
Ubu's Other Shoe Staged Reading: Constellations in Santa Barbara Ubu's Other Shoe Staged Reading: Constellations
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (3/15-3/16)
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Santa Barbara Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
integration in salesforce (1/01-2/22)
Come From Away in Santa Barbara Come From Away
Performing Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
Witchland in Santa Barbara Witchland
Integration in Salesforce (12/14-2/01)
9 to 5 - The Musical in Santa Barbara 9 to 5 - The Musical
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (6/07-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You