MUSE OF FIRE to Ignite a New Exploration of Shakespeare's HENRY 4/5 at Studio/Stage

And let us, on your imaginary forces work.

War is brewing in and around a polarized England. From commoners to Kings, each must choose which truth to believe, and which cause to call their own. Muse of Fire re-explores the life-affirming plays, Henry 4 (1 and 2) and Henry 5, through a freshly Foolish lens challenging our ideas of nationalism and leadership.

From rambunctious taverns to vast battlefields, witness the journey of Hal as he ascends from playboy to one of the greatest Kings England has ever seen. In this epic of Shakespearean proportions, 13 actors take on over 50 roles from Hotspur to Falstaff celebrating the versatility and imagination of theatre.

Muse of Fire will feature Kat Landreth (Hal), K. Jackman (Hotspur), Libby Wahlmeier (Falstaff), Nick Molari (Henry 4), Sarah Hinchcliff, Ria Gaudioso, J. Caldera, Amanda Charney, Shannon Woo, Daria Good, Maia Luer, Roberto Williams, and William Bremer. The Production team includes Celina Surniak (Fight/Intimacy Director), Kat Landreth (Costume Designer), Ria Gaudioso (Dialect Coach), Ray Jones (Lighting Designer), and Mikey Mulhearn (Director/Rescriptor).

Muse of Fire will be presented Thursdays-Saturdays beginning February 22nd, 2024 through March 9th, 2024 at Studio/Stage in East Hollywood with an official opening on February 24th, 2024. A full schedule and tickets are available online by visiting the button below. Tickets range from $5-$25. Additionally, the 6pm performance on March 3rd will be live-streamed for patrons not local to Los Angeles.

Tickets on sale soon.