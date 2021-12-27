Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Leads Best Streaming Play!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Renee Levy - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 44%

Vickie Scott - AIRNESS - UCSB 33%

Renee Levi - MAMMA MIA! - San Marcos High School 23%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Emily Trask - INTERPLAY (THE AGITATORS, THANKSGIVING PLAY, TALL GIRLS, MOTHER ROAD, ALABAMA STORY) - PCPA 63%

R. Michael Gross - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 38%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Jana Price - SONGS, SONNETS, AND SPRINGTIME - PCPA 36%

Ben Crop - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 33%

Ben Crop - THE THIN MAN - Garvin 31%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Johnathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 64%

Vickie Scott - SHANGHAI - UCSB 36%

Best Performer In A Musical

McKenna Gemberling - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 54%

Emily Trask - TOGETHER - PCPA 22%

Karole Foreman - LADY DAY - PCPA 15%

Annali Fuchs-Wakowski - TOGETHER - PCPA 7%

Carson Pallad - MAMMA MIA! - San Marcos High School 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Yusef Seevers - THE AGITATORS - PCPA 58%

Victoria Sanders - THANKSGIVING PLAY - PCPA 28%

Polly Firestone-Walker - THE AGITATORS - PCPA 14%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 71%

Stuart Orenstein - THE THIN MAN - Garvin 29%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 56%

Vickie Scott - AIRNESS - UCSB 44%

Best Streaming Play

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - PCPA 39%

THE THIN MAN - Garvin 35%

AIRNESS - UCSB 26%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emily Trask - TOGETHER - PCPA 50%

Maddie Thomas - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School 33%

Carson Pallad - MAMMA MIA! - San Marcos High School 13%

Madeleine Thomas - MAMMA MIA! - 2021 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts 65%

Stuart Orenstein - THE THIN MAN - Garvin 35%