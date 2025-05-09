JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL to be Presented at Ensemble Theater Company

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara will bring a groundbreaking new musical about the women who shaped the highest court in the land, the Southern California premiere of JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL, with music by Bree Lowdermilk, lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, book by America's most produced playwright Lauren Gunderson and directed by Jenny Sullivan. JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL, the final production of ETC's 2024/2025 season, will perform Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 21, 2025 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street.



Experience the captivating story of three remarkable women who transformed American jurisprudence forever—Sandra Day O'Connor, the pioneering first female Supreme Court Justice; Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the tireless champion for gender equality; and Sonia Sotomayor, the Court's first Latina Justice, JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL follows their extraordinary journeys from law school to the highest court in the land, highlighting the personal and professional obstacles they overcame in a male-dominated legal world. Through stirring music, sharp humor, and emotional depth, this innovative production celebrates these judicial icons who forever changed what Justice looks like in America.



"This remarkable creative team has crafted a powerful and entertaining musical that brings to life the extraordinary stories of these pioneering women jurists," said Scott DeVine, ETC's executive artistic director. “Lauren Gunderson's book, Bree Lowdermilk's music, and Kait Kerrigan's lyrics come together seamlessly to create a musical that does justice to these remarkable trailblazers. Our exceptional cast, led by three of musical theatre's finest performers, brings these iconic women to life with dignity, humor, and heart. JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL promises to be both an educational journey and an uplifting theatrical experience that celebrates the ongoing fight for equality under the law."