ILLUMINATE Film Festival Returns to Santa Barbara in May

The ILLUMINATE Film Festival, the world's leading showcase for conscious cinema, has unveiled its official lineup, including transformative works executive produced by Richard Gere, SIA, and Mark and Jay Duplass. The festival, now in its 11th year, takes place May 1-4, 2025 in Santa Barbara, with a global Virtual Festival running May 5-11.

Inspired by this year's theme, "Looking Through the Lens of Love," the festival will present over 20 films, including 14 feature-length documentaries, plus a curated selection of powerful micro-shorts that explore human potential, spiritual growth, and social change during a time of global division. The full lineup is available here.

The festival kicks off with the opening night film, Wisdom of Happiness. Executive produced by Richard Gere, the intimate heart-to-heart with the Dalai Lama presents a powerful cinematic experience where the world's greatest ambassador of compassion offers practical advice for navigating the 21st century's challenges. The evening begins with a soul-stirring performance by renowned recording artist Donna De Lory, followed by Lynne Twist's keynote address, which inspires attendees to find meaning and purpose in these uncertain times.

Other highlights include Between the Mountain and the Sky, the inspiring story of humanitarian Maggie Doyne, mother to over 50 Nepalese children, and Gath & K'iyh: Listen to Heal, a music documentary that sees Yo-Yo Ma create music with an Alaskan community for collective healing and radical hope.

In The Journey, executive produced by SIA, musical brothers Isaac and Thorald Koren guide brave participants to free themselves from negative life stories and become their truest selves through song, rhythm, and raw creativity.

Feeding Tomorrow follows a brave group of visionary leaders in agriculture, healthcare, and education who work to build a more regenerative and resilient system in their local communities.

The festival will also highlight its $25,000 "Oneness of Humanity: Love, Kindness, and Joy" Micro-Short Film Contest inspired by the Dalai Lama's message that "we are all the same." The contest features a $10,000 Grand Prize, with $15,000 in additional prizes including a People's Choice Award. Winners will be announced on May 4 during the festival's closing ceremonies.

