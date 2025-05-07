HADESTOWN, KINKY BOOTS, and More Set For Broadway in Santa Barbara's 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild has announced the 25–26 Season for the Granada Theatre. The 25–26 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: Kinky Boots, The Book Of Mormon, Pilobolus: Other Worlds Collection, and Hadestown.

Season Memberships for the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series are available for purchase now at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

KINKY BOOTS

Dec. 9–10, 2025

Granada Theatre

Everybody say “Yeah!” and let KINKY BOOTS lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Winner of every Best Musical award, including the Tony, Grammy, and London’s Olivier Award, Kinky Boots captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, KINKY BOOTS follows the journey of two people with nothing in common— or so they think. The unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized… and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Feb. 24–25, 2026

Granada Theatre

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

PILOBOLUS: OTHER WORLDS COLLECTION

March 18–19, 2026

Granada Theatre

PILOBOLUS: OTHER WORLDS COLLECTION traverses the spaces we inhabit—from the realms within ourselves, society, and the universe—with wit, wisdom, and whimsy.

This collection features collaborations with visionaries who see the world through the lens of theatre, music, and dance, including award-winning playwright and director Aaron Posner, multi-instrumentalist and composer Stuart Bogie, choreographer and former Pilobolus dancer Gaspard Louis, original Pilobolus member Lee Harris, and composer Paul Sullivan.

Let Pilobolus take you on a journey through the multitudes of the human condition, seamlessly fusing sensuality, humor, and extraordinary physical prowess into a performance that will leave you spellbound.

HADESTOWN (SANTA BARBARA PREMIERE!)

April 28–29, 2026

Granada Theatre

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Comments