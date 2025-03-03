Full Cast Set for PARENTS IN CHAINS Starring Jane Lynch and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Theatre Company has revealed the full cast for an add-on production to its season, the world premiere of a new comedy, PARENTS IN CHAINS, written by Emmy and Peabody award-winner Jay Martel and directed by Andy Fickman (Heathers The Musical, Reefer Madness). Joining the previously announced John Ross Bowie. Melora Hardin, Sharon Lawrence, Joshua Mailina, Jane Lynch, Thomas Sadoski, Gina Torres and Matt Walsh will be (at select performances): Jorja Fox (“ER,” “CSI”), Pete Gardner (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Our Flag Means Death”), Ron Huebel (“Childrens Hospital,” “Goosebumps”), Gildart Jackson (“Charmed,” “Providence”), Loni Love (Host of “The Real Daytime,” Binged to Death) and James Urbaniak (Oppenheimer, The Fabelmans). PARENTS IN CHAINS will open on Wednesday, March 12 and perform through Sunday, March 30 at the New Vic Theatre.



In PARENTS IN CHAINS, six L.A. parents exchange texts as their 17-year-old daughters drive home from a weekend in San Francisco during the approach of a hurricane. The trip and the inclement weather bring out both the best and the worst in the parents as they confront, as a group, as couples, and as individuals, what it means to let go of their kids. By turns viciously comic and poignant, PARENTS IN CHAINS is a valentine to the most difficult, most failure-prone job in the world…parenting.



“We are beyond thrilled to welcome this incredible roster of talent to Parents in Chains,” said Scott DeVine, executive artistic director of Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara. “Having so many illustrious icons of stage, film and television in all three weeks of the production brings an extraordinary energy to this world premiere. Their collective comedic timing, dramatic depth, and undeniable stage presence will make each performance a unique and unforgettable experience. Santa Barbara audiences are in for a rare theatrical treat.”

The Design Team will feature: Lighting Design by Michael Rathbun, Sound and Projection Design by Ben Crop. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA - Michael Donovan & Richie Ferris.



