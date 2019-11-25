First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Santa Barbara Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:
Best Costume Design
Best Director
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical Director
Best Musical or Opera
Best Play (non-musical)
Best Scenic Design
Community/University Theatre Company of the Year
Outstanding Performance in a Musical
Outstanding Performance in a Play
Outstanding Performance in a youth/high school production
Star on the Rise
Youth/Student Theatre Program of the year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Sophia Hurtado - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 43%
Pamela Shaw - HOW TO SUCEED IN BUSINESS - SBCC Theater group 18%
Q Le - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Santa Barbara High School 16%
Shannon Saleh - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 40%
Otto Layman - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 37%
Samantha Eve - FUN HOME - Out of the Box 5%
Mike Madden - IN THE HEIGHTS/ MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 77%
Jeff Bruckerhoff - LA BOHEME - Opera Santa Barbara, Granada Theatre 7%
Helena Kuukka - EUGENE ONEGIN - Opera Santa Barbara, Lobero Theatre 6%
Eleni Pantages - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 43%
Jon Nathan - IN THE HEIGHTS/ MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 40%
JP Douglas - BIG FISH - Lights Up! Theatre Company 9%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 32%
MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 21%
WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos High School 16%
SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC Theater group 32%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lights Up! Theatre Company 25%
HARVEY - The Theatre Group at SBCC 20%
Otto Layman and Johnathan Mitchell - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 83%
Steven C. Kemp - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera Santa Barbara, Lobero Theatre 10%
Richard Croy - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Laguna Blanca 7%
PCPA 30%
SBCC Theater group 25%
Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 22%
George walker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - PCPA 38%
Ryan Ostendorf - HOW TO SUCEED IN BUSINESS - SBCC Theater group 36%
Paige Mobley - FUN HOME - Out of the Box 21%
Yusef Seevers - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Pcpa 36%
Hazel Brady - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC Theater group 19%
Christian Duarte - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC 11%
Jack Boyd - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 27%
Nolan Montgomery - WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos High School 13%
Carter Beaudette - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 9%
Jack Boyd San Marcos High School 26%
Nolan Montgomery Dos Pueblos High School 17%
Carter Beaudette Santa Barbara High School 9%
San Marcos High School San Marcos High School 37%
Santa Barbara High School Santa Barbara High School 37%
Dos Pueblos Theatre Company Dos Pueblos Theatre Company 16%
Best Director
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical Director
Best Musical or Opera
Best Play (non-musical)
Best Scenic Design
Community/University Theatre Company of the Year
Outstanding Performance in a Musical
Outstanding Performance in a Play
Outstanding Performance in a youth/high school production
Star on the Rise
Youth/Student Theatre Program of the year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.