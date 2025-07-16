FROZEN, COME FROM AWAY, AND EVERY BRILLIANT THING Set forÂ Pacific Conservatory Theatre 62nd Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PCPA â€“ Pacific Conservatory Theatre has revealed its 62nd season, offering a vibrant mix of musicals, plays, and new works that promise to delight audiences of all ages. Running from fall 2025 through summer 2026, the season includes family blockbusters like Disneyâ€™s Frozen, contemporary favorites such as Come From Away, fresh adaptations including Shane by Karen ZacarÃ­as, and intimate pieces like Every Brilliant Thing.

Season Highlights Include:

Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan, with Jonny Donahoe, will open the season October 9â€“26, 2025 at the Severson Theatre. This poignant solo show uses humor and audience interaction to explore the small joys that make life worth livingâ€”from ice cream to Kung Fu movies to the color yellow.

Disneyâ€™s Frozen, The Broadway Musical brings Arendelle to the Central Coast in two runsâ€”November 6â€“December 21, 2025 at the Marian Theatre, and July 5â€“August 2, 2026 at Solvang Festival Theater. Featuring songs from the beloved film and new material written for the Broadway stage, Frozen celebrates sisterhood, courage, and self-discovery.

Shane, a gripping new retelling of the classic Western story by Karen ZacarÃ­as, will run February 12â€“March 1, 2026 at the Marian Theatre. This fresh take on the legendary tale examines loyalty, violence, and redemption.

William Shakespeareâ€™s Measure for Measure follows with performances from February 26â€“March 15, 2026 at the Severson Theatre. This socially charged drama centers on justice, hypocrisy, and moral compromise in a Vienna plagued by double standards.

Come From Away takes the stage April 23â€“May 10, 2026 in Santa Maria and June 11â€“27, 2026 in Solvang. This internationally acclaimed musical tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland on 9/11â€”and the small town that welcomed them.

Luchadora! by Alvaro Saar Rios, running June 18â€“July 3, 2026 at the Marian Theatre, reimagines the Mulan legend through the lens of Mexican lucha libre wrestling. With humor, action, and heart, the show explores family, identity, and legacy.

Beehive â€“ The 60s' Musical will close the mainstage season with two productions: July 23â€“August 2, 2026 at the Marian Theatre and August 7â€“23, 2026 at Solvang Festival Theater. This jukebox musical is a high-energy tribute to the women who shaped the sound of the 1960s.

InterPlay Readings and Touring Shows:

PCPA will also present its InterPlay reading series, featuring new plays in development. Highlights include King James by Rajiv Joseph (September 13â€“14, 2025), Summer, 1976 by David Auburn (September 13â€“14), and the original musical Woven by Jessa Smith Campbell (January 17, 2026), a feminist retelling of The Odyssey centering Penelope.

The Youth and Community Tour will present Quetzali by Alvaro Saar Rios in local schools from October 21â€“November 21, 2025, with public performances November 14 and 15. Additionally, El ErmitaÃ±o, Pastorela by Miguel Sabido returns December 12â€“13, 2025 at the Severson Theatre with a festive, music-filled holiday tale performed in Spanish.

Ticketing Information

Season subscriptions go on sale July 18, with single tickets for all productions available beginning September 12. For tickets and information, visit www.pcpa.org or call the box office at (805) 922-8313. Box office assistance is available Wednesdayâ€“Saturday from 12:30 p.m.â€“7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m.â€“5:00 p.m.

Join The Community Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More