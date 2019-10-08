Ensemble Theatre Company Presents Fourth Annual GHOST LIGHT NIGHT Benefit

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) and event co-chairs Sybil Rosen, Meg Burnham, Kandy Luria-Budgor, and Susan Case are delighted to announce the fourth annual Ghost Light Night, ETC's spirited benefit bash! This year's celebration will bring together ETC patrons and new friends of the theater to celebrate and raise funds for the company's award-winning programming and education outreach activities.

A can't-miss event, Ghost Light Night kicks off at the Santa Barbara Club (1105 Chapala Street) on Sunday, October 27 at 5:00 pm with a delectable reception followed by a stroll up Chapala Street to The New Vic (33 W. Victoria Street) where guests will enjoy a special exclusive performance of a one-man show of humor and humiliation, NO ACTORS ALLOWED, written, performed and produced by Tim Bagley of "Grace and Frankie" fame. Following the performance, sponsors are invited to a Starry Soiree with Tim Bagley on the rooftop of the Public Market. Theatrical attire is admired but not required.



Fully underwritten by ETC's generous supporters, all proceeds support ETC's 2019-20 Season and expanded education programming, including the Young Actors Conservatory and Young Playwrights Festival.

Seating is limited. For tickets, call Community Development Manager Christine Hollinger at 805-965-5400 x104a??or email ata?? Chollinger@etcsb.org. Tickets are $250 and sponsorship opportunities are available.





