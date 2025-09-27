EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Run at Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Pacific Conservatory Theatre's production of Every Brilliant Thing is set to run from October 9 through 26 at the Severson Theatre.

The play by Duncan MacMillan, with Jonny Donahoe stars associate artistic director Emily Trask as the Performer.

It is directed by Don Stewart, with scenic design by Kevin Dudley, costume design by Klara Wilson, lighting design by Michael Palumbo, sound design by Jon Zielke, production stage management by Jack D. Myles, and stage management by Rebekah Carriere.

“Every Brilliant Thing is a play that leans into the best of humanity even as it acknowledges the hardest parts of being human," said Stewart. "It is a play that cultivates joy without ignoring pain. It asks us to consider two crucial questions: one, how do we summon the strength to face the challenging things thrown our way? And two, how do we lighten the load of others when they face their obstacles? We do that by remembering, as our Narrator reminds us, that 'things get better. They might not always get brilliant. But they get better."

In connection with Every Brilliant Thing, PCPA will host a 15-minute Prologue on Saturday, October 18 at 1 p.m., providing a glimpse into the artistic process of the show. Admission is free, with the event held in the lobby before the performance.

PCPA will host talkbacks on Sunday, October 12, 19, and 26, following the 1:30 p.m. performance. Talkbacks are about 20 minutes long and provide audience members with insights into the artistic elements of the play.

"I believe that plays, when they are at their best, make us feel as though we are leaving the theatre having gained something unexpected: a new insight, an answer to an old question, even a call to action," said Stewart. "It is my hope that you will leave here with a stronger sense of connection and community. And that you will be inspired to have meaningful conversations especially around mental illness."

PCPA’s production of Every Brilliant Thing is presented in partnership with Allan Hancock College - Student Health Services and Transitions Mental Health Association. It is sponsored by Linda Stafford Burrows.

Love Theater in Santa Barbara? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More