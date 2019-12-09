BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards Update: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:

Best Costume Design

Sophia Hurtado - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 40%

Pamela Shaw - HOW TO SUCEED IN BUSINESS - SBCC Theater group 19%

Q Le - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Santa Barbara High School 15%

Best Director

Shannon Saleh - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 37%

Otto Layman - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 34%

Katie Laris - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC Theater Group 7%

Best Lighting Design

Mike Madden - IN THE HEIGHTS/ MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 74%

Jeff Bruckerhoff - LA BOHEME - Opera Santa Barbara, Granada Theatre 8%

Helena Kuukka - EUGENE ONEGIN - Opera Santa Barbara, Lobero Theatre 7%

Best Musical Director

Eleni Pantages - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 41%

Jon Nathan - IN THE HEIGHTS/ MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 38%

JP Douglas - BIG FISH - Lights Up! Theatre Company 9%

Best Musical or Opera

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 30%

MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 20%

WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos High School 15%

Best Play (non-musical)

SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC Theater group 31%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lights Up! Theatre Company 24%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - SBCC 20%

Best Scenic Design

Otto Layman and Johnathan Mitchell - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School 80%

Steven C. Kemp - THE CRUCIBLE - Opera Santa Barbara, Lobero Theatre 13%

Richard Croy - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Laguna Blanca 8%

Community/University Theatre Company of the Year

SBCC Theater group 27%

PCPA 27%

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 23%

Outstanding Performance in a Musical

George Walker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - PCPA 37%

Ryan Ostendorf - HOW TO SUCEED IN BUSINESS - SBCC Theater group 37%

Paige Mobley - FUN HOME - Out of the Box 21%

Outstanding Performance in a Play

Yusef Seevers - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Pcpa 31%

Hazel Brady - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - SBCC Theater group 17%

Brittany Harter - AS YOU LIKE IT - Santa Barbara Shakespeare Company 13%

Outstanding Performance in a youth/high school production

Jack Boyd - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School 25%

Nolan Montgomery - WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos High School 12%

Michael Goodnough - THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Garden Street Academy 10%

Star on the Rise

Jack Boyd San Marcos High School 25%

Nolan Montgomery Dos Pueblos High School 16%

Carter Beaudette Santa Barbara High School 8%

Youth/Student Theatre Program of the year

Santa Barbara High School Santa Barbara High School 37%

San Marcos High School San Marcos High School 36%

Dos Pueblos Theatre Company Dos Pueblos Theatre Company 17%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles