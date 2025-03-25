All Eyes in the Sky as Out-of-the-Box Launches NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Out-of-the-Box Theatre Santa Barbara audiences with its upcoming production of “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” a vibrant and immersive musical that breathes contemporary energy into a classic tale. Inspired by an episode in the great Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, the show blends electro-pop, folk rock, and Russian-inspired melodies to create a theatrical experience unlike any other. Director Samantha Eve, who has been pursuing the rights to the show for over a decade, is thrilled to finally bring it to life at Center Stage. “This has been a dream of mine for so long,” she shared. “The moment I saw it Off-Broadway, I knew I wanted to do it here.”

Audiences can expect a performance that breaks traditional boundaries. Eve spoke with me about her goal of creating an intimate and immersive experience for theater-goers with this show. "The Great Comet" will incorporate cabaret-style seating, where select guests will be seated at tables amidst the action: “We’re even offering themed bites like borscht and vodka shots at these VIP tables to enhance the immersive experience,” Eve explained.

The cast features a mix of seasoned Out-of-the-Box performers and new arrivals. Maile Kai Merrick plays the titular Natasha, and Brian Hoyson takes on the role of Pierre, bringing his New York training and SB City College stage experience to Santa Barbara. Michael Colón (Andrey/Bolkonsky), Quinn Halgrimson (Mary), Deborah Bertling (Marya), Samantha Eve (Sonya), Marisol MillerWave (Hélène), CJ Smith (Balaga), and Nik Valinsky (Dolokhov) round out the cast. The production welcomes Micheal Lao as Anatole, a UCSB student making his Out-of-the-Box debut. “It’s a fantastic group, and the chemistry is already electric,” Eve noted.

While The Great Comet stays true to its early 19th-century setting, the production will incorporate modern elements, including contemporary costumes with a touch of anachronism to reflect the show’s postmodern flair. “We have a character in leather pants,” Eve revealed with a laugh, “but the heart of the story remains timeless—about love, longing, and existential crisis.”

As Out-of-the-Box celebrates its 15th anniversary this year—having launched its very first production in April 2010—the company continues its tradition of bold and boundary-pushing theatre. When I’ve gone to Out-of-the-Box’s shows of late, non-ticket holders have been turned away at the door. This production promises to be no exception. “People shouldn’t wait to get tickets,” Eve advised. “This is one show you won’t want to miss.” Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 opens on April 4 at Center Stage in Paseo Nuevo.

Comments