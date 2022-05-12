AQUA an Original Dance/Theater Work to Premiere at UCSB's Hatlen Theater

Following their successful collaboration with the creation of Avian in 2019, Carley Conder (Arizona State University) and Valerie Huston (UCSB Dance Faculty) now consider the power of water in all of its forms.

Twenty- five performers from the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance, join students in the Opus 1 contemporary ballet company, to explore movement relevant to the importance of water as well as their relationship to water in their everyday lives.

Michael Klaers is the lighting designer and production designer. This work is the first workshop of creative material which will be developed further: in 2023, with contributions from and collaborations with many university departments, we anticipate a large-scale production performed on a steel decking stage over the lagoon. Then in 2024, the plan will be to expand the scope of this work with international artists contributing to the production.

We hope that UCSB will become a center for awareness and action to save our planet. If you are interested in our mission please contact Valerie Huston at valleygirl1@ucsb.edu to connect with our work and generate positive change for humanity.

This work is made possible through a UCSB Non-Senate Faculty grant.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

AQUA

Choreography and Concept by:

Carley Conder and Valerie Huston

Friday, May 20 | 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 21 | 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Show running time: 1 Hour 15 Minutes

There will be no intermission.

Tickets: theaterdance.ucsb.edu

Review the UCSB department of Theater/Dance COVID Protocols:

https://theaterdance.ucsb.edu/news/announcement/845

Water and ice used in the production will be recycled

Your program is printed on recycled paper and can also be recycled!