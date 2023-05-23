ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND World Premiere & More Set for Ensemble Theatre Company 2023-2024 Season

Ensemble Theatre Company has announced its 2023-2024, 45th season of shows. Featuring an extraordinary and imaginative selection of plays and musicals (including a world premiere!), this is a season not to be missed! Opening with the hit comedy currently wowing audiences on Broadway, The Thanksgiving Play, by Larissa FastHorse, followed by a celebration of a true legend, Ring of Fire – The Music of Johnny Cash, then the incomparable Hershey Felder directs the moving The Pianist of Willesden Lane, next up is the central coast premiere of the 2022 Tony Award-winning Best Play, the epic story of a family’s rise and fall, The Lehman Trilogy, and ETC will close its season with a world premiere musical, Alice, Formerly of Wonderland, by Mark Saltzman.



“We have put together a legendary season featuring stories of legends we know and love, and some that might be worthwhile to know better in these extraordinary times,” said ETC’s Managing Director Scott DeVine “Our subscribers and audiences are about to embark on five exceptional, inspirational, emotional and fantastical journeys as only ETC can present them!”



The 2023-24 Season begins with a wickedly funny comedy currently on Broadway, The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse.. Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. Just in time for the holiday, The Thanksgiving Play runs October 5 - 22, 2023.



Next, ETC presents a legendary musical about a legendary man, Ring of Fire – The Music of Johnny Cash, created by Richard Maltby, Jr., and conceived by William Meade, From the opening chords of vintage country to rockabilly, rock n’ roll, searing ballads and gentle songs of love and deep faith, Ring of Fire packs a score that provides a rich fabric in which to lay down the story of Johnny Cash. The great bio-pic “Walk the Line” told the story of the events of Cash’s life and the incredible struggles and triumphs of his life. Ring of Fire gives the music the spotlight, as a core group of talented actor/musicians celebrate the songs that are such a part of our collective experience. Ring of Fire runs November 30 – December 17, 2023.



The season continues with the extraordinary Hershey Felder directing The Pianist of Willesden Lane based on the book by Mona Golabek and Lee Cohen. Set in Vienna in 1938 and in London during the Blitz, The Pianist of Willesden Lane tells the true and inspirational story of Lisa Jura, a young Jewish pianist who is dreaming about her concert debut at Vienna's storied Musikverein concert hall. But with the issuing of new ordinances under the Nazi regime, everything for Lisa changes, except for her love of music and the pursuit of her dream. Grammy-nominated pianist Mona Golabek performs some of the world’s most beloved music as she shares her mother’s riveting true story of survival. The Pianist of Willesden Lane runs February, 1 – 18, 2024.



ETC is very proud to present the five-time Tony Award-winner (including Best Play), The Lehman Trilogy. Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. The Lehman Trilogy is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family. The Lehman Trilogy runs April 4 - 21, 2024.



ETC concludes the season with a world premiere musical, Alice, Formerly of Wonderland by Mark Saltzman. Based on the “true story” of the secret romance of the real Alice (Alice Liddell) and her British prince, Leopold. When Alice Liddell was a young woman, she set out on a grand tour of Europe with her sisters Lorina and Edith. One story has it that she became a romantic interest of Prince Leopold, the youngest son of Queen Victoria, during the four years he spent at Christ Church. Years later, Leopold named his first child Alice, and acted as godfather to Alice's second son Leopold. Alice, Formerly of Wonderland runs May 30 – June 16, 2024.



Subscriptions to ETC’s 2023-24 Season are now available by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5400 or online at etcsb.org. All shows will perform at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. Five-play season ticket prices range from $165 - $395.



Single tickets will go on sale September 6, 2023 with discounts available for seniors. Student tickets are available for only $25 each, and tickets for patrons 35-and-under are just $35. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at Click Here. For group sales information, please call (805) 965-5400.



The Box Office is open Tuesday–Saturday 1pm–5pm and one hour prior to all performances.



For school groups, ETC offers special student matinee performances for The Thanksgiving Play and The Pianist of Willesden Lane. These special matinees perform on the final Friday of the production’s run at 10:30am. Tickets are $10, and include a post-performance talkback with the cast and director and a pre-performance study guide. For more information about ETC’s exciting education programs, please visit Click Here or call Brian McDonald, Director of Education and Outreach, at 805.965.5400 ext. 541.



Plays, artists, dates and prices subject to change.