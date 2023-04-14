Young Women's Choral Projects Of San Francisco Present UNICORNS

Young Women's Choral Projects of San Francisco (YWCP) will present its Spring concert, Unicorns on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Bowes Center (200 Van Ness Ave).

Under the direction of Interim Artistic Director Dr. Martín Benvenuto, YWCP's premier chorus, Young Women's Chorus will showcase innovation through San Francisco Bay Area choral works, the world premiere of a commission in honor of YWCP founder Dr. Susan McMane, and the commissioned premiere of "The Song" by Ukrainian composer Iryna Aleksiychuk. Tickets ($40-$75) are available online at ywcp.org.

"The Bay Area has been an American innovation hub for decades and we are excited to shine a light on treble chorus gems from local composer Eric Tuan and other living composers from around the world," says Dr. Benvenuto. "The talented Young Women's Chorus will showcase their talent with unparalleled views of the landmarks in San Francisco's Civic Center, and also celebrate its own founding with commission in honor of Dr. McMane."

Young Women's Chorus will honor YWCP founder Susan McMane, with the premiere of a new YWCP commission by Chicago-based composer Stacy Garrop, entitled "The Bird her punctual music brings." The piece centers around a beautiful, lesser-known poem by Emily Dickinson, which captures poetically and musically the impact that Susan has had on so many young women's lives. The poem's final two lines read, 'But Work might be electric Rest to those that Magic make," which resonated with McMane.

"I always felt that making music come alive was not work," adds McMane, "Now I'll call it 'electric Rest.' How I miss it! I can't wait to hear the wonderful young women's voices sing it."

Unicorns will feature "The Song" by Ukrainian composer Iryna Aleksiychuk, a new work commissioned by the 'Sing for Ukraine' Consortium 2022. Aleksiychuk is one of Ukraine's most honored and esteemed living composers, and a beloved 'voice' of Ukrainian musical culture. "The Song" is based on a poem by Lesya Ukrainka, one of Ukraine's most famous writers and cultural icons. Aleksiychuk selected the poem as expressing themes of regret and the longing for things that can never return. She shared how "of all our huge losses from almost nine years of war, and that there is no end to these losses."

Unicorns will also feature the fifth movement of "displacement" by Bay Area composer Eric Tuan that explores themes of exile, including the current issues of displacement within the San Francisco Bay Area. The words of housing activist and poet Tony Robles lament for San Francisco and capture s the sense of loss for historic communities forced out of the city by gentrification and soaring rents. And the work "O Sapientia" by Slovenian composer Tadeja Vulc includes the use of extended vocal techniques and body percussion in a choral fantasia that invokes wisdom to grant us true understanding.

"Growing up in San Francisco has exposed me to a rich array of cultures. However, I think what's often missed is the foundation of that culture: why those people are here and what draws them to stay," says YWCP member Aria. "I appreciate how "displacement V" is the new reality of not only our changing city, but our changing world. As the next generations motivate change, it is important that we share this story, especially through such an evocative avenue like song, to help move our audience to awareness and the change."