World Ballet Company’s CINDERELLA is Coming to BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre

World Ballet Company’s visually stunning production of Cinderella will come to BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available beginning Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. PT.



World Ballet Company's 130-city tour of Cinderella brings the magic of this family-friendly fairytale to audiences in cities big and small across the country. This classically styled production, with original choreography by Estonia's Marina Kesler, is designed for a modern viewer. Overflowing with humor, charm, and spectacular dancing, the production will feature a multinational cast of 40 top-flight professional dancers from 10 countries. It also features over 150 hand-sewn radiant costumes and hand-crafted and richly detailed stage sets.



Says Kesler, "The idea was to evoke a cinematic feeling in the viewer where every gesture and scene is made clear."



One of the oldest and most beloved folktales, the story of Cinderella dates to sometime between 7 BC and AD 23 with the Greek tale of Rhodopis. Since then, there have been over 1,500 versions of it including the most widely known by French author Charles Perrault that most ballet productions are derived from. Set to a passionate score by composer Sergei Prokofiev, the ballet tells of young Cinderella who is a victim of cruel circumstance but whose unwavering kindness is rewarded with her dreams of a better life coming true.



According to audience surveys, more than 60 percent of the World Ballet Company audiences experience ballet for the first time with these productions, which is crucial to the company's mission.