Word For Word Presents BOYS GO TO JUPITER in July

Word for Word and Z Space, in collaboration with Black Artists Contemporary Cultural Experience present a performance of the story Boys Go to Jupiter by Danielle Evans, directed by Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe. Danielle Evans' Boys Go to Jupiter runs July 6- July 21, 2022 (Previews: July 6-8, 7pm) on the Z Space Steindler Stage Theater in San Fransico.

In Boys Go to Jupiter Claire, a white college freshman grieving the recent death of her mother, unwittingly finds herself in the middle of a huge racial controversy. The hashtags and tweets are flying, the hate emails are piling up, and all because of a stupid photo that she didn't even post. Why is she canceled and who's to blame? Grief, friendship, responsibility, and the power of social media, all come together to make one hell of a story that will have you thinking and talking about it for days to come.

"... Having written a lot about the experience of racism, I wanted to find a different way to inhabit that narrative. I think a lot about the James Baldwin line "It is the innocence which constitutes the crime." I wanted to write a story that invited not just empathy but implication, and explored the relationship between the two." Danielle Evans - author of Boys Go To Jupiter

Danielle Evans is the author of the story collections The Office of Historical Corrections and Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self. Her first collection won the PEN American Robert W. Bingham Prize, the Hurston-Wright award for fiction, and the Paterson Prize for fiction; her second won the Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize and The Bridge Book Award and was a finalist for The Aspen Prize, The Story Prize, and The LA Times Book prize for fiction. She is the 2021 winner of The New Literary Project Joyce Carol Oates Prize, a 2020 National Endowment for the Arts fellow, and a 2011 National Book Foundation 5 under 35 honoree. Her stories have appeared in magazines including The Paris Review, A Public Space, American Short Fiction, Callaloo, The Sewanee Review, and Phoebe, and have been anthologized in The Best American Short Stories 2008, 2010, 2017, and 2018, and in New Stories From The South.

Word for Word Performing Arts Company, a program of Z Space, is an ensemble whose mission is to tell great stories with elegant theatricality, staging performances of classic and contemporary fiction. Founded in 1993 by Susan Harloe and JoAnne Winter, Word for Word believes in the power of the short story to provide solace, compassion, and insight into our daily lives.

COVID Safety Protocol

For the health, safety and well-being of everyone in our space, Z Space's current COVID-19 policy requires all patrons and staff to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks while in the building. You will be asked to show proof of vaccination with ID before entering. Children under 5 are not currently permitted at Z Space. All tickets must be pre-purchased, we are not currently accepting walk-up sales.

