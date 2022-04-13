WORD FOR WORD Returns with Fundraiser April 25

Word for Word is back making live theater in 2022 on April 25th 7:30 PM. The company is hosting for one-night-only a celebration and benefit featuring the Word for Word Core Company - hosted by your new favorite "late-night talk show host," Sheila Balter!

This fundraiser for Word for Word features comic sketches, bits, live music, and much more. Join with Word for Word meeting new company members and say a heartfelt thank you to outgoing Artistic Director Susan Harloe, supporting the company's first show in over two years!

Taking place April 25th 7:30 PM on Z Space's Steindler Stage, 450 Florida St., SF 94110. Tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34231/production/1118215.

"Talk show host" Sheila Balter has worked at theaters in the Bay Area and beyond, and has been a member of Word for Word Performing Arts Company for over 20 years. She acts with the company and has directed several of their productions, including work by Tobias Wolff, Sandra Cisneros, Daniel Handler and Andrew Sean Greer.

Word for Word Performing Arts Company, a program of Z Space, is an ensemble whose mission is to tell great stories with elegant theatricality, staging performances of classic and contemporary fiction. Founded in 1993 by Susan Harloe and JoAnne Winter, as part of the Artists in Residence program at The Z Space Studio (Z Space's original name) Word for Word believes in the power of the short story to provide solace, compassion, and insight into our daily lives. In its vibrant history, Word for Word has performed over 70 stories by some of the world's best writers. Many of these stories have been performed in front of the authors themselves. They perform regularly at Z Space since 1996 have toured annually throughout California and France. See Awards Page for listing of recognition.

For the health, safety and well-being of everyone in our space, Z Space's current COVID-19 policy requires all patrons and staff to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks while in the building. You will be asked to show proof of vaccination (including a booster dose, if patron is eligible) with ID before entering. Children under 5 are not currently permitted at Z Space. All tickets must be pre-purchased, we are not currently accepting walk-up sales.

Z Space Steindler Stage is a wheelchair accessible theater and has accessible seating for all shows. Bathrooms are wheelchair accessible and are welcoming to all genders. You will be given an opportunity to indicate access needs during the ticket buying process. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our box office at boxoffice@zspace.org