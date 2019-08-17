WHEELS ON THE BUS Comes to Berkeley

Actors will invite very young "bus drivers in training" to drive with them through town at Wheels on the Bus, the newest invention by Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT) in its Theatre for the Very Young (TVY) series for babies and toddlers.

Wheels on the Bus plays weekends, September 7 - November 10, at BACT's Berkeley Theatre Center, 2055 Center Street, Berkeley, CA 94704, with performances at 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Inspired by the ever-popular book and song of the same name, Wheels on the Bus introduces small theatregoers to the people who work in their communities-- a baker whom they can help by kneading "dough," a teacher who leads them in the A-B-Cs and 1-2-3s, a veterinarian, a librarian and others-as they sing and dance their way through town.

"Wheels on the Bus aims to introduce children to the excitement and fun of live theatre in an intimate setting that meets their developmental needs at an age when their minds are taking in learning at a breathtaking pace," said BACT Executive Artistic Director Nina Meehan, who conceived of the production and wrote the script. "We know from research that early exposure to theatre helps children develop imagination, creative thinking, self-confidence, empathy, and lifelong appreciation for the arts."

Directed by Hannah Dworkin, with music and lyrics by Austin Zumbro and production design by Simon Trumble, this highly interactive show (no seats, just carpet rounds on the floor-children can move around freely) will be performed at The Second Stage, the smaller of the two theaters in BACT's Berkeley Theatre Center.

After its Berkeley run, Wheels on the Bus moves to San Francisco, opening February 8 at the Children's Creativity Museum, 221 4th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.

Recommended for children aged 6 months to 3 years.

TICKETS: $15 - $18

BOX OFFICE: www.bactheatre.org or call (510) 296-4433





