WAITRESS Seeks Local Lulu for San Jose Engagement of the Hit Broadway Musical on Tour
WAITRESS-the Tony Award-nominated musical premiering at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts for a limited one-week engagement from Tuesday, December 17 through Sunday, December 22, 2019-is looking for two young girls to perform the role of "Lulu" for the duration of the engagement.
WAITRESS tells the story of 'Jenna', an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, 'Lulu.'
The character of 'Lulu' is a sweet and carefree 4- to 5-year-old who appears in the production's final scene. Qualified young girls should be shorter than 4'2 and be no older than 5 years and 3 months. Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings. Space is limited to the first 45 applicants to sign up. Visit www.broadwaysanjose.com/waitress to sign up.
The "Search for Lulu" will take place at Children's Musical Theater San Jose (1401 Parkmoor Ave., Suite 100, San Jose) on Monday, October 28 starting at 10 a.m. The audition will consist of the child repeating two lines from the show. If possible, parents should bring a current headshot and resume for each child. Headshot, resume, and prior acting experience are not required.
The character of 'Lulu' will be cast locally in the week-long tour markets and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in four performances each during the one week engagement.
Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county-and a satisfying encounter with someone new-show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and includes Scott Pask (Scenic Design); Suttirat Anne Larlarb (Costume Design); Ken Billington (Lighting Design); Jonathan Deans (Sound Design); Richard Mawbey (Wigs). Original music supervision is by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Original choreography is by Lorin Latarro (Les Dangereuse Liasons, Waiting For Godot) and recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O'Brien. Original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin) and recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.
"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "sweet, sassy and passionate," according to New York Magazine. "It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.
Tickets for WAITRESS ($43-$153) are on-sale now at www.broadwaysanjose.com, in-person at the City National Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose), or by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787). Group orders of 15 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
The performance schedule for WAITRESS is as follows: Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. (press night); Wednesday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 20 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 21 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; and Sunday, December 22 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
WAITRESS is presented as part of the Broadway San Jose 2019-20 season.
Broadway San Jose is a partnership between The Nederlander Organization of New York and Team San Jose, the managing entity for San Jose's publicly-held performance venues and civic centers.
For more tour information, please visit WaitressTour.com
