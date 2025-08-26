 tracker
Video: Watch the Trailer for Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Coming to the Roda Theatre

Performances run September 17–25, 2025.

By: Aug. 26, 2025
Direct from an acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe, Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti brings her one-woman comedy show Nobody Cares to the Roda Theatre this fall. Check out the newly released trailer for Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares below! Watch the video!

Blending razor-sharp wit, original songs, and side-splitting storytelling, Benanti takes a hilariously honest look at getting older, people-pleasing, and the absurdity of it all.

Performances run September 17–25, 2025. Tickets go on sale to subscribers on Tuesday, August 19 at 10am PT, with single tickets available beginning Thursday, August 21 at 10am PT.




