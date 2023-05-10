Video: Watch a Trailer For San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon's THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon presents THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, which features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by David Thompson.

42nd Street Moon's production of THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS directed by Brandon Jackson, with music direction by Diana Lee and choreography by Kimberly Valmore. THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS runs from May 4 - 21, 2023 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $35 - $80 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at Click Here.

Watch the trailer below!

With a score of exhilarating up-tempos and heart-wrenching ballads, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS portrays the haunting history of the infamous 1930s Scottsboro case, in which a group of nine black teenagers were arrested, charged, and convicted of the rape of two white women without evidence, or due process. In this breathtaking musical critique of racism in America, the legendary songwriting team of Kander & Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago) craft a remarkable piece of musical theater, with songs and dance inspired by the period, to share a profound story of nine men in Alabama whose bravery in the face of adversity helped spark the American Civil Rights movement and changed the course of history.

The cast of THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS will feature Alejandro Eustaquio as "Ozie (Ruby)," Michael Patrick Gaffney as "Interlocutor," Jaiden Griffin as "Eugene," Albert Hodge as "Mr. Bones," Elizabeth Jones as "Lady," Kahlil Leneus as "Andy (brother Leroy)," Miles Meckling as "Willie," Royal Mickens as "Leroy 'Roy' (brother Andy)," Marcus Paige as "Haywood," Jon-David Randle as "Charlie (Victoria)," Anthony Rollins-Mullens as "Mr. Tambo," Mercury Van Sciver as "Olen," and Dedrick Weathersby as "Clarence (Preacher)."



In addition to Brandon Jackson, Diana Lee, and Kimberly Valmore, the creative team and production staff of THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS will include Genevieve Pabon (Stage Manager), Emma Gifford (Assistant Stage Manager), Stewart Lyle (Scenic Designer and Technical Director), Sean Keehan (Lighting Designer), and Rachael Heiman (Costume Designer).