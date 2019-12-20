VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL in San Francisco

Click Here for More Articles on SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

The national tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, a moving tribute to the voice of a generation, is coming to the Golden Gate Theatre December 3 - 29, 2019.

Go behind the scenes in the video below!

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

The tour stars Dan'yelle Williamson as "Diva Donna," Alex Hairston as "Disco Donna" and Olivia Elease Hardy as "Duckling Donna." The cast of SUMMER also includes Steven Grant Douglas as "Bruce Sudano," John Gardiner as "Neil Bogart," and Erick Pinnick as "Andrew Gaines."

SUMMER features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. This tour is produced by produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.

Tickets are on sale at broadwaysf.com.





