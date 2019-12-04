VIDEO: Get a First Look at PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Article Pixel Dec. 4, 2019  

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley rings in the holidays with the new musical Pride and Prejudice, the 2019 Tony-winning company's 70th World Premiere.

Get a first look in the teaser below!

Based on Jane Austen's iconic novel, this engaging work features book, music, and lyrics by Paul Gordon, whose musicals include TheatreWorks favorites Jane Austen's EMMA, Daddy Long Legs, and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Jane Eyre. Pride and Prejudice follows delightfully liberated Lizzie Bennet and dashing, disdainful Mr. Darcy as they discover the irresistible power of love. A favorite from TheatreWorks's 2018 New Works Festival, this brand new musical romantic comedy will be directed by TheatreWorks's Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley.

Pride and Prejudice will be presented December 4, 2019 - January 4, 2020 (press opening: December 7) at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto. For tickets ($30-$100) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

VIDEO: Get a First Look at PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings 'Seasons of Love' on STRICTLY COME DANCING
  • VIDEO: Audience Member Disrupts Talkback at SLAVE PLAY, Calling it 'Racist Against White People'
  • VIDEO: The Rockettes Discuss Their Diversity and How They Use it to Inspire Others
  • VIDEO: Connecticut High Schoolers Get Special Messages From Former MAMMA MIA! Broadway and Tour Cast Members