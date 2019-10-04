URINETOWN Comes to OU Stage

Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance will present Urinetown - a Tony Award-winning musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself - from Oct. 10 through Oct. 20 in the Varner Studio Theatre in Varner Hall.

"Urinetown is a musical with catchy music and an incredibly funny script drenched in satire," said Don Brewer, director and visiting assistant professor of theatre at OU. "However, underneath the thrilling music and the laughter, is a tale of man-kind's downfall, ignoring the environment's warning signs."

Featuring music and lyrics Mark Hollman and musical direction by Alissa Hetzner, Urinetown is set in a Gotham-like city where a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government ban on private toilets.

As the citizens are forced to use public amenities regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.

"As someone who has lived over half of his life in and around Flint, this isn't such a far-fetched plotline anymore," Brewer said. "Urinetown has become shockingly relevant in many, many ways over the last several years."

Tickets for Urinetown are $22 general admission, $12 for students and the 10 a.m. matinee. They may be purchased online without service fees at etix.com. They can also be purchased at the Varner Box Office on OU's campus.

"Our rehearsals for this production of Urinetown have been filled with laughter and creativity by the cast and the crew," Brewer said. "I couldn't be prouder of this group of young artists. I hope the audience has as much fun watching this show as we have had rehearsing it."

OU student Emily Fishman, who plays Little Sally in the production, agreed.

"Urinetown is written to be funny, but I think Oakland's cast does an exceptional job with it," Fishman said. "Playing Little Sally has been so fun, because I get to make bold acting choices and they always fit with the character. She is the only child in the show, which gives her a different outlook on everything that's happening around her."

For more information on this and other Music, Theatre and Dance programs and performances, call (248) 370-2030 or visit oakland.edu/smtd.





