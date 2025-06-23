UNSCRIPTED: AN EVENING WITH ROBERT REICH is Coming to the Golden Gate Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Unscripted: An Evening with Robert Reich—the next installment in BroadwaySF’s Unscripted series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling—is taking place on Wednesday, August 13 at 7:30 p.m. at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre. In this one-night-only event, Robert Reich will discuss his new memoir, “Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America" (Penguin Random House).

Tickets for Unscripted: An Evening with Robert Reich will go on sale on Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. A copy of “Coming Up Short” is included with the purchase of a ticket. VIP tickets are available and feature a pre-show meet & greet, complete with a photo opportunity and a glass of bubbly."

From political economist, cabinet member, beloved professor, media presence, and bestselling author of “Saving Capitalism” and “The Common Good,” “Coming Up Short” is a deeply felt, compelling memoir of growing up in a baby-boom America that made progress in certain areas, fell short in so many important ways, and still has lots of work to do

A thought-provoking, principled, clear-eyed chronicle of the culture, politics, and economic choices that have landed us where we are today—with irresponsible economic bullies and corporations with immense wealth and lobbying power on top, demagogues on the rise, and increasing inequality fueling anger and hatred across the country.

Nine months after World War II, Robert Reich was born into a united America with a bright future—which went unrealized for so many as big money took over our democracy. His encounter with school bullies on account of his height—4’11” as an adult—set him on a determined path to spend his life fighting American bullies of every sort. He recounts the death of a friend in the civil rights movement; his political coming of age witnessing the Berkeley free speech movement; working for Bobby Kennedy and Senator Eugene McCarthy; experiencing a country torn apart by the Vietnam War; meeting Hillary Rodham in college, Bill Clinton at Oxford, and Clarence Thomas at Yale Law. He details his friendship with John Kenneth Galbraith during his time teaching at Harvard, and subsequent friendships with Bernie Sanders and Ted Kennedy; and his efforts as labor secretary for Clinton and economic advisor to Barack Obama. Ultimately, Reich asks: What did his generation accomplish? Did they make America better, more inclusive, more tolerant? Did they strengthen democracy? Or did they come up short?

Reich hardly abandons us to despair over a doomed democracy. With characteristic spirit and humor, he lays out how we can reclaim a sense of community and a democratic capitalism based on the American ideals we still have the power to salvage.

