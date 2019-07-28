Transcendence Theatre Company Establishes 'Transcendence Arts & Values Education Fund'

In its continuing effort to foster community engagement opportunities and access to arts education, Transcendence Theatre Company has established the "Transcendence Arts & Values Education Fund." Aided by donations, the fund will support and sustain several of Transcendence Theatre Company's outreach programs providing equitable access to arts education for youth and inclusiveness in Sonoma County and the North Bay region.



"It's our mission to design and provide education engagement opportunities so young people can transcend their circumstances and create a more inclusive and empathetic culture. With our new education fund, we will be able to responsibly provide sustainable arts programming for all youth of Sonoma County and beyond," said Nikko Kimzin, Transcendence Theatre Company's Director of Education and Community Outreach. "We're inviting everyone to join us in this effort."



"We believe that arts education is a right for all students. We are committed to continuing our efforts of providing education engagement opportunities for all the diverse communities that make up Sonoma. Our fund further re-enforces our dedication to youth arts education in this community," said Kimzin.



The Transcendence Arts & Values Education Fund supports engagement programs including advanced training for teens through performance opportunities, internships and workshops. It also supports various community projects for school arts education including a mobile unit bringing Transcendence teaching artists to underprivileged youth in the North Bay region.



"Our priority with the 'Mobile Unit' is to partner with organizations that serve at-risk youth," said Broadway professional Shaleah Adkisson. Adkisson is serving this summer as an Education Associate and Director of Transcendence Theatre Company's "Mobile Unit." The program brings arts education to 10 partnering community organizations serving over 600 underprivileged youth throughout the summer - including a North Bay juvenile hall for teens, a summer school for English language learners, a Salvation Army camp for kids and more.



"Exposure to the arts provides rich opportunities for social-emotional learning and enhances the effectiveness of learning in general," said Adkisson. "The 'Mobile Unit' will prove an invaluable resource to our partner organizations by connecting a diverse team of working artists with these populations allowing them to stretch their boundaries and uncover their potential."



The fund also provides 50 members of the Boy & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley with free transportation, a bilingual pre-show performance workshop, a picnic meal and a ticket to two of Transcendence's summer "Broadway Under the Stars" performances and a ticket to "Transcendence's Broadway Holiday Spectacular" shows, presented in December.



Additional arts and education programs include integration curriculum and an original school theater production at Dunbar Elementary School; voice and presentation skill workshops at Sonoma Valley High School for required senior projects; and a cultural collaboration with La Luz Center where teens create an original work related to the upcoming 2020 census and how it impacts the local community.



The fund also supports several engagement opportunities for Latinx youth and families of La Luz Center including scholarships for youngsters attending Transcendence's summer kids' camp who also perform in the company's annual "Broadway Under the Stars" family show. In addition, complimentary tickets are provided for family members of scholarship participants. La Luz Center also receives 200 complimentary tickets and free transportation for Latino community members to attend the "Broadway Under the Stars" performance of "Those Dancin' Feet."



Learn about supporting the "Transcendence Arts & Values Education Fund" at https://transcendencetheatre.org/transcendence-arts-and-values-education-fund/ For more information about Transcendence Theatre Company visit bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414, Ext. 4.





