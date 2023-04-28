Transcendence Theatre Company Announces Creative Team For THE BEAT GOES ON

Transcendence Theatre Company, California Wine Country's award-winning, premiere entertainment experience, will open its 2023 season of original outdoor musical revues with THE BEAT GOES ON, June 16 through July 2, at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, CA.

Tickets for THE BEAT GOES ON, starting at $35, are on sale now at www.BestNightEver.org. Early bird pricing is available through May 8. Groups of ten or more save up to 20%. Visit www.BestNightEver.org or call 877-424-1414 for more information.

Conceived and directed by beloved Transcendence veteran Susan Draus (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), THE BEAT GOES ON celebrates the grooviest, hippest, and most rockin' hits from the '60s, '70s, and '80s. Originally slated to be a part of the 2020 season lineup before the pandemic shutdown, this musical time-traveling show marks Draus' Transcendence directorial debut.

"I am delighted that we get to open the season with a show that honors all the throwback hits that so many generations love and grew up listening to," shares Draus. "Music has the ability to bring joy and spark memories, and it's my hope that the audience will feel that same joy they felt the very first time they heard their favorite songs."

THE BEAT GOES ON is Draus' fourth original conceived show for the company. Her past shows include The Ladies of Broadway (2018), Road Trip (2021), and Hooray for Hollywood (2022). She also serves as musical director for the production. Draus was also the co-conceiver and music director for three Transcendence Holiday Shows in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Adds Draus: "Audiences are in for a real treat at THE BEAT GOES ON; we will share performances of some of the greatest music from the greatest generations - from Frank Sinatra's 'That's Life' to Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition,' and even Madonna's 'Material Girl' - it will be a magical evening under the stars in wine country!"

Joining Draus on the creative team are Sierra Lai Barnett (Associate Director/Choreographer), Cory Lingner (Associate Choreographer - '70s), Alex Hartman (Associate Choreographer - '80s), Eryn Allen (Music Director), and Matthew Zweibel (Associate Music Director).

Production team includes Alisha Ramos-Epps (Production Manager), Jeffrey Porter (Technical Director), Paul Hudson (Lighting Designer), Brett Rothstein (Sound Designer), Jenny Foldenauer (Costume Supervisor), Rachel Anderson (Props Coordinator), Sarah E. T. Jackson (Production Stage Manager), and Lily Archambault (Assistant Stage Manager).

CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF THE '60S, '70S AND '80S!

Jam to the music of The Beatles and the Stones, the Mamas and the Papas, Donna Summer, Prince, Madonna, and more. And if the music moves you, break out the bell bottoms, miniskirts, leggings, and scrunchies. Whether this cool collection of song and dance brings back memories or creates new ones, you're sure to love every beat!

The 2023 season also includes:

THE FULL MONTY

Broadway's hit musical comedy

July 28 - August 20, 2023

Jack London State Historic Park

AN ENCHANTED EVENING

A magical night of Broadway and beyond

September 8 - 17, 2023

Jack London State Park

TRANSCENDENCE'S BROADWAY HOLIDAY

An intimate celebration of cozy holiday cheer

December 1 - 10, 2023

Hanna Boys Center

Susan Draus (Conceiver, Director, Arranger) is celebrating her eighth show at Transcendence Theatre Company, her third show as conceiver (Road Trip, Hooray for Hollywood, The Beat Goes On), and her first show as director! When she's not at Transcendence, she is busy creating shows for Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO and music supervising shows in Denver, CO. Broadway/ National Tours include Beautiful, Book of Mormon, Billy Elliot, Sister Act, Mamma Mia!, and Good Vibrations. Winner of the BroadwayWorld Award for Best Music Director for both Beautiful (National Tour) and Hooray For Hollywood (Transcendence Theatre Company), she is featured on the cover of International Musician Magazine (Miss November!!), has arranged/ orchestrated for NBC's The Voice, and won several awards for her original projects - Vices, The Ramblers, and the Reunion series. Next up - Framework!

Transcendence Theatre Company would like to thank the following sponsors for their 2023 Season: RBC Wealth Management, SOMO Village, Press Democrat, Benziger Family Winery, Redwood Credit Union, Kaiser Permanente (KP), Bank of Marin, Sotheby's International Realty, Exchange Bank, Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller, and Moskowitz LLP, Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, La Crema (Jackson Family Wines), Christopher Oscar & Aaron Kopelman, Kamen Estate Wines, Valerie Pistole Walter and Jeffrey Walter, Friedman's Home Improvement, Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance, Best Western Sonoma Valley Inn, The Hanna Center, Greenhouse Capital Partners, Cuvee Wine Country Events, Presentation School, ArtHouse, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, Parkpoint Health Club, Jeffrey D Bean DDS, Viansa Winery, and Sonoma Valley Authors Festival.

About Transcendence Theatre Company:

Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country's premiere entertainment experience, eleven years and counting. With three original outdoor musical revues every summer, an indoor holiday show every winter, productions of Broadway favorites, and more, our mission is to create extraordinary evenings featuring the best talents from Broadway and beyond. From its primary home within the majestic open-air ruins of the historic winery in Jack London State Historic Park to other remarkable and stunning settings throughout wine country and the community, Transcendence Theatre Company is dedicated to providing the joys and benefits of musical theater to all through one-of-a-kind performances, community engagements, and arts education programs. www.bestnightever.org

Each Transcendence show includes a pre-show picnic in the park's sprawling vineyard and meadow, and features a variety of local businesses including gourmet food trucks, vendors, pre-show entertainment, and fine wine from acclaimed Sonoma County wineries.

Photo Credit: Ray Mabry