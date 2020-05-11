Town Hall's TWELFTH NIGHT On The Virtual Stage Now

Town Hall Theatre continues opening up the archives to share some of our past productions with audiences. Next up: 2011's TWELFTH NIGHT video, accessible for viewing starting May 15 through June 14, 2020. Tickets are all pay-what-you-can, and are available through the Box Office at (925) 283-1557 or online at https://www.townhalltheatre.com/town-hall-video-archives

Shakespeare's joyous comedy of mistaken identity and thwarted love, TWELFTH NIGHT, closed Town Hall's 2010-11 Season. The Mercury News called Town Hall's TWELFTH NIGHT "hilarious" and a "memorable night of theater" - what better way to spend an evening of sheltering-in-place! The production was directed by Søren A. Oliver and featured Town Hall Managing Director Dennis Markam as Orsino, our Assistant Technical Director and Scenic Artist Justin DuPuis as Sir Andrew and former TH Artistic Director Clive Worsley as Feste. You might also recognize Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (from Watchmen on HBO) as Antonio.

At Town Hall our archival videographers recorded during a live performance with the feeling of an in-person viewing. Once you make your purchase, our box office will email you with details and instructions and a web link; and a password to enter which will let you view the show. The password will be active for a 48 hour period, reset after 48 hours at 12pm noon, and there's one view per ticket-holder. The price of your ticket to this video will help Town Hall continue to produce exciting live (and recorded) theatre for community for the next 75 years. Future archival digital releases from Town Hall Theatre may include An Ideal Husband (2017).





