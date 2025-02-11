Town Hall Theatre Shines the Spotlight on New American Plays during the month of March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spotlight on New American Plays (SNAP) Festival is coming in March 2025, and this is your chance to witness and help shape the future of American Theatre. Featuring a handpicked selection of new works from local playwrights, the festival promises innovative storytelling, bold artistic voices, and an experience like no other. Included in this year’s festival will be our annual Young Playwrights Festival on March 15th, featuring four short plays written by local high school students.

With professional actors presenting these script-in-hand readings, the audience will have the chance to focus entirely on the powerful words and stories, free from distractions. Immediately following the performances, patrons will have the opportunity to share your thoughts directly with the playwrights during post-show discussions, helping to shape the next stage of these profound works!

Richard Perez, Artistic Director says, "At Town Hall Theatre, we believe that every great play starts with a leap of faith—a writer daring to put new ideas on the page and an audience willing to take that journey with them. With our newly imagined Spotlight on New American Plays (SNAP)Festival, we are creating a vital space for playwrights—especially those from underrepresented communities—to develop their work in a safe, supportive, and collaborative environment.

New plays need room to breathe, evolve, and be tested with both audiences and theatre professionals, and SNAP is our commitment to that process. This festival is more than just a showcase; it’s a step toward Town Hall Theatre becoming a leading incubator of new work, not just locally, but beyond. We are investing in the voices that will shape the future of American theatre, and we can’t wait to see where these stories take us."

