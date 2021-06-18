Town Hall Theatre Presents A BAY AREA CELEBRATION Next Month

Town Hall Theatre returns to lie performance with a Bay Area Celebration. This special fundraising event on July 10 at the Moraga Commons will bring Bay Area artists together through song and spoken word.

The event also will be recorded and limited portions streamed for free online on July 20 at TownHallTheatre.com and Facebook.com/TownHallTheatre.

Bay Area Celebration features local singers and spoken word artists based in the five Bay Area counties. The summer stage comes to life with themes of hope, renewal, equity, resilience, home, inclusion, and celebration.

The show, directed by Town Hall's former Education Director, Madison Gerringer, will bring together eight unique acts by local artists.

"The goal of this celebration is to hand the mic to the community and ask, 'What do you want to share? What do you want to say?' We have all collectively had a difficult year, of course. But my hope in directing this showcase is that we get a glimpse into the lives of these Bay Area individuals to see how this year has changed them and how they are going to move forward."

Accompanying the performances will be the Steve Carter Trio, an East Bay Groove Funk band with a modern style rooted in the rhythm-section innovations of Tower of Power, The Headhunters, and Sly and the Family Stone.

This event is a fundraiser for Town Hall Theatre Company as we plan our Fall 2021 return to post-COVID in-person programming and offerings at our theatre in Lafayette.