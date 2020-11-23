TheatreWorks Streams Multicultural Holiday Celebration SIMPLE GIFTS

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in the holiday season with Simple Gifts, a joyful, multicultural celebration of beloved holiday songs and traditions from many diverse backgrounds. TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond directs his first virtual production with this World Premiere work, crafted by Bond and a cast featuring a bounty of Bay Area theatre veterans.

These gifted performers will share beautiful music, meaningful memories, and take audiences on a journey through a variety of winter celebrations, including Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Bodhi Day, Noche Buena, Diwali, Las Posadas, Winter Solstice, as well as exploring Christmas traditions from around the world. Presented as part of TheatreWorks from Home, Simple Gifts will be livestreamed December 10-27, 2020, with on-demand streaming available December 28, 2020 - January 1, 2021. Live post-show conversations with members of the cast will follow every performance. To accompany Simple Gifts, TheatreWorks will spotlight local organizations that give back to their communities throughout the year. Streaming access may be reserved with a donation of $10 or more to support the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony-winning TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

Patrons may give viewing access to family or friends by donating to the company-every $10 donated unlocks streaming access for one household. Streaming access is complimentary for current TheatreWorks subscribers, donors at the Inner Circle level ($1,500) or above, and patrons who donated tickets for cancelled performances of TheatreWorks's productions of They Promised Her the Moon, Ragtime, and The Book of Will. The public may gain streaming access to Simple Gifts starting Tuesday, December 1 at TheatreWorks.org.

Artistic Director Bond has assembled a talented cast of accomplished performers seen on leading stages including Velina Brown, David Crane, Maya Greenberg, Michelle Jordan, Amy Lizardo, Bryan Munar, Sharon Rietkerk, Maya Sherer, Will Springhorn, Jr., Michael Gene Sullivan, and Adam Saucedo.

For information or to order tickets visit theatreworks.org.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You