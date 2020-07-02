Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation, JOHNSON, conceived and performed by John Fisher, on July 2, 2020 at 8pm.

Philip Johnson was America's "best-known openly gay architect." He was also a fascist. What can we make of this troubling American Master whose architecture punctuates the skylines of American cities, including San Francisco's.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, July 2 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (the Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, and A Tourist in London. www.JohnFisher.biz.

