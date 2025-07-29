Theatre Performer Sandra Weldon Has Passed Away

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of theatre performer Sandra Weldon. Sandra Weldon had been performing, directing, choreographing and teaching theatre for over 50 years.

Sandra was the voice of Nana in the Emmy award winning Netflix series Go Go Cory Carson. She wrote a musical version of The Frogs, which was later produced by Stephen Sondheim and directed by Susan Stroman on Broadway. She performed with Yvonne De Carlo, Sammy Davis, Jr., Tommy Tune, and was presented the San Francisco Cabaret Gold Award by The Smothers Brothers along with Joel Grey and Ertha Kitt.

Sandra was nominated for Featured Actress by Theatre Bay Area for her role in August Osage County. She went on a world tour with the Mayflower Chorus and was a member of the Broadway Chorus of the 92NY. She was a perpetual student and worked with Austin Pendleton, Melissa Errico, Bruce Kronenberg, and Paul Liberti. She trained at HB, The Barrow Group, The Acting Studio, Stella Adler and MMTC.

Sandra recently performed the leading role in A Good Day at The Actors Temple which won the Broadway World best original musical, A Sketch of New York at The Producers Club and a cabaret show at Don’t Tell Mama’s. Sandra has founded 3 successful theatre companies and created The Actors Reading Group with almost 1,000 members from all over the world.

Sandra is survived by her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Louisa and Paul Schooling, and her brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Ellen Grecco. She also leaves behind four cherished nieces and nephews and their spouses: Kara and Christopher Niles, Jason and Ashley Schooling, Cristi and Andy Coats, and Michael and Kristin Grecco.

Visitation will be held at Marrocco Memorial Chapel, 470 Colfax Ave., Clifton, NJ, on Friday, August 1, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 7:00-9:00 PM. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 2, at 9:30 AM at Marrocco Memorial Chapel, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

