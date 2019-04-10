The Wayward Artist's NEXT TO NORMAL Opens This Friday!

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, "Next to Normal" by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey opens this Friday. The production opens on April 12th at 7:30 p.m. and is directed by Craig Tyrl. "Next to Normal" tells the story of Diana Goodman and her family, struggling to find happiness and normality against a twenty-year backdrop of bi-polar disorder, depression, and grief. The musical examines mental illness and its powerful impact on the family unit.

Guided by the commitment to offer quality theatre to the Santa Ana and Orange County community, The Wayward Artist is proud to partner with Casa de la Familia, a non-profit organization based in Downtown Santa Ana. Founded in 1996 by clinical psychologist, Dr. Ana Nogales, the organization's mission is to "address in a compassionate, ethical and professional manner the emotional needs of children, teens, adults and the elderly who have suffered psychological trauma, anxiety or depressive disorders."

The cast of "Next to Normal" includes Erica Schaeffer, Jordan Schneider, Kyle Goleman, Rachel Oliveros Catalano, Rod Bagheri, and Wyn Moreno. Scenic design by Daniel Espinoza, lighting design by Chris Henrriquez, video design by Kristin Campbell, and costume design by Melissa Alvarez.

The Wayward Artist's production of "Next to Normal" runs April 14, 20, 27, 28 at 2:00pm and April 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 at 7:30pm at Grand Central Arts Center. Grand Central Arts Center in downtown Santa Ana, CA is currently the home of the Wayward Artist. Tickets range between $15-$25 and can be purchased online at http://www.thewaywardartist.org/buy-tickets-4567.

Next, the company presents the world premiere of "Strong Arm," a play written by The Wayward Artist's resident artist, Wyn Moreno and based on Anton Chekhov's play, "The Seagull." The production is directed by Mark Stevens and opens July 12, 2019.





