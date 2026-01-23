The Shelton Theater to Present SECRET IMPROV VICE on Valentine's Weekend

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Valentines' weekend may be full of Love for some, Secret Improv VICE packs an experience that puts you on the edge of your seat, irregardless if you come with a date or not.

Picture a mystery, where the audience defines its name and the actors' path. Set in a comfortable Union Square Theater, The Shelton, is a great backdrop for a play full of intrigue, love, murder and jest.

It's improv with a lot of zest. See if you can guess the mystery and enjoy the interactive show This Valentine's weekend!