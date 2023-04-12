The Rita Moreno Awards 2023 Nominees Announced

The Rita Moreno Awards has announced the 2023 nominees who will compete in front of a panel of judges on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Sponsored by Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, and Children's Musical Theater San Jose, this regional awards competition recognizes outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre north of Santa Barbara. This year, a total of 36 productions were submitted. In total, 263 students were evaluated for their individual performance. Tickets for The Rita Moreno Awards are $25 and available now online at broadwaysanjose.com/shows/rita-moreno-awards/ by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose).



This year's nominees are:

OVERALL PRODUCTION:

• The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The Harker School (San Jose, CA)



• Into the Woods

Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School (Novato, CA)



• Little Shop of Horrors (Menken Cast)

Bellarmine College Preparatory (San Jose, CA)



• Matilda

Junipero Serra High School (San Mateo, CA)



• Newsies

Saint Mary's High School (Stockton, CA)



• The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Archbishop Mitty High School (San Jose, CA)

LEAD ACTOR:

• Jack Barrett as Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten!

San Mateo High School (San Mateo, CA)



• Kavan Bhatia as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors (Ashman Cast)

Bellarmine College Preparatory (San Jose, CA)



• Matthew Chen as Bobby Strong in Urinetown

Lowell High School (San Francisco, CA)



• Alex Navarro as Jack Kelly in Newsies

St. Mary's High School (Stockton, CA)



• Neal Sampson as Leaf Coneybear in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Archbishop Mitty High School (San Jose, CA)



• Ben Williams as Jack in Into the Woods

Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School (Novato, CA)

LEAD ACTRESS:



• Gianna DeLuca as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Archbishop Mitty High School (San Jose, CA)



• Zoe Edwards as Baker's Wife in Into the Woods

Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School (Novato, CA)



• Gabbie Jison as Matilda in Matilda

Junipero Serra High School (San Mateo, CA)



• Vivienne Loftus as Caldwell B. Caldwell in Urinetown

Lowell High School (San Francisco, CA)



• Anna Sieben as Thomas Nostradamus in Something Rotten!

San Mateo High School (San Mateo, CA)



• Selina Xu as Olive Ostrovsky in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The Harker School (San Jose, CA)

SUPPORTING PERFORMERS:



• Charlie Hammond as Mr. Mushnik in Little Shop of Horrors

Menlo School (Atherton, CA)



• Cade Hazelton as Hot Blades Harry in Urinetown

Lowell High School (San Francisco, CA)



• Lucas Keeley as Ted Schneider in Disaster!

Burlingame High School (Burlingame, CA)



• Ashley Lai as Eulalie Mackechnie Shinn in The Music Man

Archbishop Mitty High School (San Jose, CA)



• Ani Lawit as Crystal in Little Shop of Horrors

Mountain View High School (Mountain View, CA)



• Rose Madsen as The Voice of Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors (Ashman Cast)

Bellarmine College Preparatory (San Jose, CA)



• Nico Moore as Wolf in Into the Woods

Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School (Novato, CA)



• Zander Provenzano as George in The Wedding Singer

Bellarmine College Preparatory (San Jose, CA)



• Phoenix Seevers as Harry in Mamma Mia!

Aragon High School (San Mateo, CA)



• Izzy Wynne as Stepmother in Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)

Woodside High School (Woodside, CA)



The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program was established in 2009 to elevate the importance of theatre arts education in schools and reward excellence in student performance. Following its continued success, NHSMTA has grown to accommodate 48 regional awards programs that feature more than 1,800 high schools, impacting over 140,000 students who participate in high school musical theatre regional ceremonies sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Each year, winners of these regional programs travel to New York City to participate in the national competition.



The 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, when 96 students will make their debuts on a Broadway stage in the talent showcase at the Minskoff Theatre. During this unforgettable event, a panel of judges will choose two students for the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. Participants in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards will be in New York City from Sunday, June 18, 2023, through Tuesday, June 27, 2023. In addition to performing in the awards ceremony, students will participate in master classes and coaching sessions with Broadway coaches and accomplished professionals.



Since its inception, NHSMTA has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships awarded to deserving young performers. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, this year-round program is administered by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., The Broadway League's charitable division. The Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts and to provide a forum for the discussion of issues relating to the preservation and promotion of live theatre as a vital and culturally significant artistic medium.



Thanks to the support of its participating League member theatres and donors, the Jimmy Awards continue to grow. In 2012, preeminent broadcaster WGBH Boston was inspired to produce a 3-part documentary series called "Broadway or Bust," which followed students on a journey from their hometown competitions to their debut at the Minskoff Theatre. The series premiered in September 2012 and was showcased in 100% of PBS's Top 50 strategic markets, ranking as one of their most highly rated programs.



The depth, scope, and education-centric mission of the Jimmy Awards coupled with its extensive television and media coverage has made participating in the program an aspiration for a growing number of high schools. Based on feedback from participating theatres, school administrators are now directing both staff and financial resources to improve the quality of theatre arts education in their districts. This renewed enthusiasm for the performing arts in schools is already helping to invigorate local theatres and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.



Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of the Nederlander organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.