The Rhino's OTHELLO Comes to Salesforce Park

Theatre Rhinoceros' free-roaming Shakespeare-in-the-park tradition continues this fall with the tragedy OTHELLO, performed at TJPA's Salesforce Park in the heart of San Francisco.

When skilled, ambitious general Othello (portrayed by Emmy-winner Dedrick Weathersby), chooses others in love and war, his jealous ensign Iago (portrayed by GLAAD Media Award-winner John Fisher) will stop at nothing to bring destruction to all. As per Rhino tradition, this version of OTHELLO examines contemporary complications of gender and queer sexuality through a classical lens - the favoritism, masculine posturing, insecurity, and love between members of this troubled Venetian army are elevated past brotherly, into the realm of sexual attraction, anxiety, and confusion. Attendees will experience harrowing and iconic scenes throughout the park amidst downtown SF skyscrapers, lush gardens, and the unique, church-like architecture of the transit center's Great Hall.

OTHELLO is adapted and directed by John Fisher and performed by an ensemble cast of Bay Area actors at Theatre Rhinoceros, the longest-running LGBTQ+ theatre in the world. This production is made possible by funding from TJPA and The East Cut, and the donors and supporters of Theatre Rhinoceros.

Theatre Rhinoceros was founded in 1977 and remains the longest running LGBTQ+ theatre in the nation. We develop and produce works of theatre that enlighten, enrich, and explore both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of our queer community. Our emphasis is on new works, works about under-represented members of the larger queer community, and revivals of lesser-known queer classics.

About TJPA's Salesforce Park - Seventy feet above the Grand Hall, Salesforce Park runs the entire length of the multimodal Salesforce Transit Center, which is owned and operated by the TJPA. The TJPA is a historic collaboration between San Francisco Bay Area government and transportation agencies that manages the daily operations of the Transit Center and Park. Nearly four blocks long and home to 600 trees and 16,000 plants arranged in 13 different botanical feature areas, the rooftop park is an iconic garden oasis that is open daily and offers free public activities. Everyone is welcome to enjoy this public park, consisting of a living roof with a curved half-mile walking trail and benches surrounding grassy lawns, dancing fountains, a children's play area, and an amphitheater.

